Texas Legislature Makes Belated Discovery That AG Ken Paxton Is Raging Fireball Of Corruption

After years and years of corruption and partisan hackery, is it possible that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has managed to do something filthy enough that the state’s Republican politicians can’t look away?

A hearing this week in the Texas House suggests that Paxton, who was reelected in 2022 with 53 percent of the vote, may have finally gone too far for his Republican brethren. The legislature convened to discuss a proposed $3.3 million payout to settle a lawsuit brought by four former members of Paxtons own staff who were fired after making whistleblower reports to federal and state investigators.

According to the Texas Tribune, legislative investigators spent months running down claims by the plaintiffs that Paxton abused his office to aid developer Nate Paul, who not only made campaign contributions to the AG but is also alleged to have renovated his entire house gratis, without even bothering to pull a permit, and given a job to Paxton’s girlfriend. For his part, Paxton is said to have provided at least $72,000 in taxpayer-funded labor as well as paying an outside lawyer $25,000 for work that benefitted Paul, and handed over information on an ongoing FBI inquiry regarding the developer.

Erin Epley, lead counsel for the investigating committee, described the plaintiffs as “conservative Republican civil servant[s]” and pointed out that it’s illegal under Texas law to retaliate against whistleblowers.

“I ask that you look at the pattern and the deviations from the norm, questions not just of criminal activity but of ethical impropriety and for lacking in transparency,” she told the House General Investigating Committee.

After a three-hour hearing, the Committee adjourned for a closed-door executive session, but did not make formal recommendations thereafter. That did not stop the AG from doing what he does best though — going on the offensive using the full firepower of his office.

The liberal leadership of the Texas House has routinely killed conservative legislation including important bills which would help secure our border and protect the integrity of our elections. They have demonstrated nothing but contempt for the traditional values of conservative Texans. It is not surprising that a committee appointed by liberal Speaker Dade Phelan would seek to disenfranchise Texas voters and sabotage my work as Attorney General. The false testimony of highly partisan Democrat lawyers with the goal of manipulating and misleading the public is reprehensible. Every allegation is easily disproved, and I look forward to continuing my fight for conservative Texas values.

Speaker Phelan is no one’s idea of a liberal. But Paxton pointed to apparently undoctored footage of Phelan on May 19, in which he appears to be presiding over the legislature while either shitfaced or having a stroke, and demanded that the Committee shift its focus to investigating Speaker Phelan for “violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position.” Which is extremely on brand for a guy who launched an investigation of the state attorney grievance body after it dared investigate a bar complaint against him.

“Speaker Phelan stands in full support of the general investigating committee and the recommendations that may come as a result of their thorough and diligent investigation,” a Phelan spokeswoman told the New York Times, observing that the AG “appears to have routinely abused his powers for personal gain and exhibited blatant disregard for the ethical and legal propriety.”

The Times suggests that impeachment may be in the offing, noting that the House just expelled a member three weeks ago for inappropriate conduct involving a teenager and alcohol. But the Texas Tribune reminds us that impeachment would require a two-thirds vote by both houses of the legislature, after first securing the approval of the governor and a majority of the House’s members.

Good luck, Texas!

Investigators detail years of alleged misconduct by Texas AG Ken Paxton in stunning House committee hearing [TX Trib]

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.