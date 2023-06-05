Skip to main content
Actually, Wells Doesn’t Particularly Want A Full Airing Of Just How Non-Discriminatory Its Mortgage Lending Practices Are

After all, what’s another novelty-size check for malfeasance neither admitted nor denied to Charlie Scharf & co. at this point?

When Wells Fargo’s commitments to racial advancement and equality face scrutiny, the bank usually comes out of it much worse for the focus. When it comes to efforts around diversity and inclusion, the less examined, the better. (In fairness to the stagecoach, this maxim holds for just about everything it does and not specifically, or even especially markedly those involving Black people.)

So on the matter of whether it discriminates against Black mortgage applicants as much or more than it does against Black job applicants, noted champion of diversity Charlie Scharf & co. would just as soon not have the details devilishly picked over in a public fashion by a (sitting) judge or jury, however strenuously they insist that the fault lies with Black people’s credit ratings and not the color of their skin.

Lawyers for the bank and borrowers said they’ve agreed to work with a former federal judge to try to resolve a group of class-action lawsuits — which, if successful, would spare Wells Fargo from having to publicly litigate allegations that it engaged in a modernized version of “redlining.”/The attorneys committed to holding a mediation session within the next six months with Layn Phillips, a retired judge from Oklahoma, and one of his partners….

Wells Fargo Seeks to Settle ‘Banking While Black’ Mortgage Case [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

