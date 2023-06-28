Instead of turning investors’ money into lucrative biogas, Raymond Brewer turned it into a few pickup trucks.

All Ponzi schemers, at some level, are peddling bullshit—about their strategies, their assets, their own backgrounds, almost always their returns. In the long and hilarious history of this most allegorical of financial crimes, however, has anyone before promised investors bullshit about literal bullshit?

For five years, Raymond Holcomb Brewer falsely claimed to be an engineer who ran a company that built anaerobic digestion plants, which convert manure into biogas…. “None of this was true,” Phillip A. Talbert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Mr. Brewer did not begin construction on a single digester. He simply took his investors’ money and ran.”

So what kind of shit did Brewer actual buy instead of fermenting feces? Well, you know, the usual stuff. Nothing nearly so creative, playful or inventive as this most Chaucerian of Ponzi schemes.

Mr. Brewer, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges in February, spent the money on a 3,700-square-foot custom home in California, a 12-acre plot of land in Montana and new Dodge Ram pickup trucks

Indeed, as it turns out, it doesn’t require very much inspiration or imagination to run a literal bullshit fraud. You just do the same things as everyone else has in the past, but with cow crap and fragrant field trips.

Brewer took [investors] on tours of dairies where he said he was going to build digesters, and he presented them with fake lease agreements that he said he had reached with dairy owners across California. He obtained stock photographs of digesters and sent them to investors, sometimes altering the images so they would appear to show construction progress. He fabricated a detailed schedule for the project to show purported progress, court filings showed.

And even when he finally got caught, he wasn’t through feeding people even more bullshit, this time in the purely figurative, if still quite noxious and offensive, sense.

Mr. Brewer continued to lie, telling the authorities that they had the wrong man and that he was a Navy veteran hero who had once saved several soldiers from a fire by blocking the flames with his body, Mr. Talbert wrote in the sentencing memorandum. Mr. Brewer has since admitted that these lies were meant to curry favor with law enforcement, Mr. Talbert said.

Hey, you never know who your next mark might be.

