Compensation Watch ’23: Go To Law School, Young Man

Get a J.D. and outbid your clients for that dream apartment.

Remember when we suggested, a couple of weeks back, that the best way into the most lucrative line of work on Wall Street was to get a job at a private equity firm, skip business school and just make your way up the ladder the old-fashioned way?

Well, we were half-right.

Managing directors who aren’t in high-ranking leadership roles at banks make an average of between $1 million and $2 million most years, including bonuses often paid largely in stock, more or less unchanged from where it was two decades ago.

Equity partners at top law firms, meanwhile, can make around $3 million or more a year—more than triple what they were pulling in two decades ago…. No longer relegated to simply marking up contracts, today’s corporate lawyers are quasibankers, serving as sounding boards for corporate executives as they clash with regulators or wrestle with thorny issues such as succession planning.

Actually, we were more like three-quarters right, since guess where that highly-remunerative extra cash is coming from?

They have also received an outsize amount of work from the rise of private equity, a client base that was nowhere near as active 20 years ago.

So, by all means shred those Wharton and HBS applications and cancel your GMAT registration. But you’re probably gonna want to sign up for the LSAT just as soon as you’re done.

On Wall Street, Lawyers Make More Than Bankers Now [WSJ]

