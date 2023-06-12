Franklin Templeton Still Can't Be Sued For Firing Central Park Scofflaw

It is generally frowned upon to publicly rejoice in someone’s losses. You know what else is crappy? Calling the police on a guy who went outside to see some pretty birds, choking a dog, and then having the nerve to play victim. Franklin Templeton must have thought as much — they swiftly let Amy Cooper go after seeing her likeness plastered all over social media. Instead of taking the time to reflect on her behavior, Cooper responded by trying to take her former employer to court for letting her go. And she did. Multiple times. And was sent home each one. The most recent time the door came from the Second Circuit. From Law360:

A three-judge panel affirmed a Manhattan federal judge’s dismissal of Amy Cooper’s lawsuit last year, agreeing with the lower court that she failed “to allege facts giving rise to even a minimal inference of discriminatory motivation with respect to her termination.” The appeals panel said the district court was also right in its conclusion that Cooper’s defamation claims fell short.

Maybe take a breather and watch a couple of episodes? I’m sure you’ve earned it.

Woman Fired For Calling Cops On Black Birder Loses Appeal [Law360]

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.