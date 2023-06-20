Greenwich Waiting For Steve Cohen To Just Build It A New Ice-Skating Rink Already

Greenwich, Conn., needs a new ice skating rink. Now, it may seem strange that a suburb of 63,000 or so souls requires a patch of municipal ice, but Greenwich, of course, isn’t just any New York City bedroom community. It houses within its borders, by some measures, two of the 20 wealthiest enclaves in the United States—and that doesn’t even include Belle Haven, which gets dragged down by all the low six-figure paupers who live in other parts of the central Greenwich census-designated place. It’s by some other measures, and certainly by culture, the world’s hedge-fund capital. Hell, some of its individual estates have, at one time or another, boasted rinks of their very own.

So take it as read that Greenwich needs a public ice rink (by which we mean “public” in the sense that Greenwich’s beaches are “public”). And, for that matter, accept as fact that the current rink, named for local girl done good on ice Dorothy Hamill, is no longer up to snuff: It is, after all, more than 50 years old, nearly as old as Hammill herself. The good people of Greenwich have been trying to figure out what to do about this for some number of years now, but as anyone who’s lived in a properly-constituted New York City suburb can tell you, even the smallest decision can seem insuperable. My own significantly less-affluent native village spent years in unrest over the construction of a much more modest outdoor roller-skating rink, only to move it several times over the ensuing decade and then abandon it entirely.

Indeed, the divisions among the good people of Greenwich are rife, so much so that they can’t even talk about it any more: Recent meetings of the Rink User Committee for Design and Planning have grown so contentious that the last two have been canceled entirely; nearly $1 million in rink-planning money has been yanked from the town budget since there doesn’t seem to be any rink-planning going on. Neighbors have balked at building the new rink on a neighboring baseball diamond and then replacing it on the site of the Hamill rink when it’s finished. They also really don’t like plans for a new driveway through the park. All that seems to be agreed upon is that the dumpy, old, non-standard-sized rink must be replaced.

Luckily, First Selectman Fred Camillo has the perfect idea to break this frozen stalemate.

Camillo is a fan of public-private partnerships, most notably when he helped secure a $5 million donation from Steve and Alexandra Cohen in 2021. The money is for replacing the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, which will bear the Cohen name upon completion next year.

To be sure, as the aforementioned indicates, the Big Guy has already ponied up for one public building, and it at least has the benefit of being on his side of the fucking town. He’s also got plenty of other things to buy, notably a bullpen, some more hitters and, in spite of the $130 million he’s spending on the ones he’s already got, some additional starting pitchers. Still, we’ve got to admit that there’s some poetry to the idea that there’ll be a new Cohen rink in Greenwich for at least the next 50 years or so, all for the low, low price of just $11 million (probably). Who knows, maybe if Camillo really turns up the charm and sweet talk, Steve will throw in a Zamboni and some orotund art to really make the new place shine.

What's next in Greenwich for the stalled Dorothy Hamill rink replacement? [Greenwich Time]