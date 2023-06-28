How To (Allegedly) Insider-Trade On Morgan Stanley’s Intel Without Being One Of The Cool Kids

So maybe you aren’t on a first-name basis with anyone at Morgan Stanley’s block-trading desk. Maybe you haven’t been invited into the WhatsApp chats where all the good dirt on deals get bandied about. Still, maybe you’d like to do a bit of insider-trading on some sweet, sweet material non-public shit out of the House of Gorman.

Good news: There is (maybe) another way to get what you’re looking for, and that is to become friends with someone at Morgan Stanley’s secretary and hope they’ve got an easy-to-crack password.

Prosecutors are investigating whether [Jordan] Meadow accessed a former Morgan Stanley executive assistant’s email account to gain confidential information about those deals, one of the people familiar with the matter said. Morgan Stanley hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing.

Meadow is a broker with the special-situations team at Spartan Capital Securities, and the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan wants to know what Meadow knew about a whole host of special situations, and when and how he knew about them.

Meadow was asked to provide any records, including emails and communications on encrypted messaging platforms, over the past three years that pertain to a dozen companies, the subpoena said. Nearly all of the companies identified in the subpoena either acquired another company or were acquired during that period, public records show. On many of the deals, Morgan Stanley acted as a financial adviser to one of the companies involved, records show. One of the deals involved semiconductor giant Broadcom’s planned acquisition of software maker VMware. The subpoena also asked for records related to Canadian paper and pulp manufacturer Paper Excellence and its U.S. rival Domtar. Paper Excellence acquired Domtar in 2021 for about $3 billion.

Securities Broker Faces Insider-Trading Probe Tied to Morgan Stanley Deals [WSJ]

