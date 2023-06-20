How To Say ‘We Hate And Can’t Stand The Sight Of Each Other’ In Legalese

In retrospect, the attempt at humorous cosplay was perhaps not the best idea.

In a 2015 profile of Two Sigma, Forbes described [co-founder John] Overdeck as the “master chef” at Two Sigma, and [co-founder David] Siegel as the firm’s manager. Soon after, Overdeck brought a chef’s hat into a meeting with Siegel, said people familiar with the situation. Siegel was furious about the incident for days, the people said.

Once upon a time—22 years ago, perhaps, when they met at D.E. Shaw Group—Overdeck and Siegel were, in fact, the sort of “nice geeks” for whom they say their firm is “the best place… to work.” But time and familiarity have bred some serious contempt.

In recent years, Overdeck and Siegel have rarely appeared together at firm events. They frequently snipe at each other in meetings, attendees said. Decisions get delayed and projects killed because employees assume they won’t be able to get both founders to agree, the people said. One person familiar with Overdeck and Siegel described their relationship as evolving over the years “from irritation to Cold War to hot war.”

Alas, the two apparently didn’t have enough data to model this outcome when they founded Two Sigma back in 2001, agreeing that they’d have to agree on essentially everything. Now, they don’t agree on anything. Somehow, through all of it, Two Sigma’s systems have continued to generate impressive returns, but if its founders can’t, say, come to agreement on who should replace retiring COO Jonathan Hitchon, or on other key hires, or on questions like whether Overdeck will get to continue to call the shots in the kitchen, it seems likely that can’t keep up.

Luckily for legal purposes once this money-making machine blows up in a conflagration of venom and spite, the two have agreed on a diplomatic public statement regarding their mutual loathing.

Two Sigma, according to the filing, is experiencing “a variety of management and governance challenges,” and the management committee has “been unable to reach agreement on a number of topics.” These include “defining roles, authorities and responsibilities for a range of C-level officers, including for the various roles of the members of the Management Committee,” as well as “organizational design and management structure of various teams” and “succession plans,” among other disagreements…. Two Sigma said that the discord could affect the firm’s “ability to retain or attract employees (including very senior employees) and could continue to impact the ability of employees to fully implement key research, engineering, or corporate business initiatives.” Ongoing disputes could affect investors’ returns over time, the firm said.

