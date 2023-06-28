Layoffs Watch ’23: Credit Suisse

In spite of everything—everything being his presiding over the demise of a 166-year-old, once-proud financial institution—Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Körner got to keep his job. Some 22,500 to 35,000 of his 45,000 underlings will not be so lucky.

Staffers have been told to expect three rounds of cuts this year, with the first expected by the end of July and two more rounds tentatively planned for September and October, the people added…. UBS, whose combined workforce jumped to about 120,000 when the deal closed, has said it aims to save some $6 billion in staff costs in the coming years.

It should come as no surprise that most of the bloodletting will be reserved for investment bankers and traders in two of CS’s more troublesome offices, New York and London, although the I-bank’s Asian operations won’t come out unscathed, either. But, hey, look at the bright side:

UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said that the integration was going “very well,” at an event in Zurich on Tuesday.

