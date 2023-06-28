Skip to main content
Layoffs Watch ’23: Credit Suisse

Layoffs Watch ’23: Credit Suisse

UBS doesn’t need as many as one in four of you, and it needs those it doesn’t need to go away ASAP.

UBS doesn’t need as many as one in four of you, and it needs those it doesn’t need to go away ASAP.

In spite of everything—everything being his presiding over the demise of a 166-year-old, once-proud financial institution—Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Körner got to keep his job. Some 22,500 to 35,000 of his 45,000 underlings will not be so lucky.

Staffers have been told to expect three rounds of cuts this year, with the first expected by the end of July and two more rounds tentatively planned for September and October, the people added…. UBS, whose combined workforce jumped to about 120,000 when the deal closed, has said it aims to save some $6 billion in staff costs in the coming years.

It should come as no surprise that most of the bloodletting will be reserved for investment bankers and traders in two of CS’s more troublesome offices, New York and London, although the I-bank’s Asian operations won’t come out unscathed, either. But, hey, look at the bright side:

UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said that the integration was going “very well,” at an event in Zurich on Tuesday.

UBS Preparing to Cut Over Half of Credit Suisse Workforce [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Getty Images
Banks

Layoffs Watch ’23-’26: UBS

How many of you add up to an extra $3 billion in savings? Probably quite a lot.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Layoffs Watch ’23: Non-Swiss Credit Suissers

Turns out UBS was saving the deepest cuts for the Far East.

Getty Images
Banks

Layoffs Watch ’23: Banks That Just Enjoyed Their Best Quarter Ever

If you thought UBS’ $29 billion windfall might save your job for a while, think again.

Getty Images
Banks

Guy Who Ran Credit Suisse Into The Ground Now Gets To Try And Turn It Into UBS

Lots of people will lose their jobs in the great Swiss banking merger, but Credit Suisse chief Ulrich Körner isn’t one of them.

sergio ermotti
Banks

UBS CEO Wants People To Have An Opinion About Its Balance Sheet, As Long As It’s His

Sergio Ermotti expects you to do your homework, as long as it hasn’t been assigned by an academic.

Getty Images
Banks

Layoffs Watch ’22: State Street Might Like To Buy A Smaller Credit Suisse

What will come first? The cannings or the unsolicited offer?

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Iqbal Khan May Get To Be CEO Of Credit Suisse After All

It won’t be Credit Suisse anymore, of course, but we’re sure the irony is not lost on Tidjane Thiam.

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Layoffs Watch: Credit Suisse Prime Brokers

Turns out you don’t need them if you’re not offering prime brokerage services anymore.