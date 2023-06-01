Opening Bell: 6.1.23
Investors Exhale as Debt Limit Deal Clears a Big Hurdle [DealBook]
Senate leadership hopes to get the bill to President Biden’s desk by this weekend, with Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican, saying he would back it “without delay….”
The S&P 500 finished slightly higher in May, suggesting that investors never priced in the doomsday scenario of a default. That’s a far cry from the topsy-turvy trading that rocked the market during the last big debt-ceiling standoff in 2011, when stocks and the dollar fell.
Private payrolls rose by 278,000 in May, well ahead of expectations, ADP says [CNBC]
Private sector employment increased by a seasonally adjusted 278,000 for the month, ahead of the Dow Jones estimate for 180,000 and a bit lower than the downwardly revised 291,000 in April…. “This is the second month we’ve seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers,” Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist said. “Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring.”
Calls grow from Fed officials to 'skip' a rate hike [AFP via Yahoo!]
"Skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the Committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming," Fed governor Philip Jefferson told a conference in Washington in prepared remarks…. "I am in the camp increasingly coming into this meeting thinking that we really should skip not pause -- I don't like the word 'pause' -- but skip an increase," Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker told a conference in the city.
FDIC: US bank deposits dropped by most in 39 years to start 2023 [Yahoo!]
US banks lost $472 billion in deposits in the first quarter…. The drop in deposits, which amounted to 2.5%, was largely due to movement by uninsured depositors who were above the $250,000-per-account level backstopped by the FDIC. They pulled $663 billion, while insured deposits actually increased by $255 billion.
Former SEC chief Harvey Pitt dies at 78 [Reuters]
Pitt, who was appointed to lead the SEC by President George W. Bush in 2001, oversaw the closure of financial markets in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks…. He resigned and left the agency again in 2003, under fire over his appointment of a former FBI chief embroiled in an accounting scandal to run the then-newly created Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. The accounting watchdog was created after the failures of WorldCom and Enron to restore investor confidence.
Stony Brook University to Receive $500 Million, an Uncommonly Large Gift [NYT]
The donation plus the state matching funds amount to nearly twice the amount of Stony Brook’s current endowment of $370 million, the university president…. The donation was made by the Simons Foundation, which was formed in 1994 by Jim Simons, a former Stony Brook math professor who later made billions as a hedge fund manager, and his wife Marilyn Simons, who received her bachelor’s degree and doctorate at Stony Brook.