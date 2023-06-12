Opening Bell: 6.12.23
Don’t Say It Too Loudly, But UBS Just Got a Steal of a Deal [WSJ]
The reality is that UBS has no interest in playing up the numbers, given the political whirlwind the megabank merger has stirred up in Switzerland…. For investors, however, this deal isn’t above all about synergies or strategic rationale. It is about UBS getting $38 billion in estimated tangible value for a paltry $3.6 billion….
Morgan Stanley, Goldman at Odds on S&P 500’s Bull Market Rally [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Kostin expects the gains to continue as other sectors catch up with the searing rally for technology shares. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, meanwhile, points instead to the bear market of the 1940s, when the S&P 500 rallied 24% before returning to a new low…. “Prior episodes of sharply narrowing breadth have been followed by a catch-up from a broader valuation re-rating,” strategists led by Kostin wrote in a note dated June 9…. Kostin now expects the S&P 500 to end the year around 4,500 points, increasing his target from 4,000 and implying gains of nearly 5% from its Friday close.
Hedge Fund Bond Bears Are Relentlessly Shorting Treasuries [Bloomberg]
Leveraged investors boosted their net-short two-year Treasury positions for an eleventh straight week in the period to June 6, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures compiled by Bloomberg showed. That’s the longest run on record, according to data going back to 2006…. On an aggregate basis, hedge funds also added to record net short Treasuries bets in the same period, according to the data. Some of these wagers could also be linked to the so-called “basis trade,” where speculators seek to profit from small differences in the yield between cash Treasuries and corresponding futures.
Nasdaq deepens fintech push with $10.5 billion Adenza deal [Reuters via CNBC]
“With Adenza, we will have a more complete suite of essential software and technology solutions that make managing risks and complying with regulations simpler and more efficient for our clients,” Tal Cohen, president of Market Platforms at Nasdaq said in a statement.
Andreessen Horowitz Picks Crypto-Friendly London as International Base [Bloomberg]
The move by one of crypto’s most influential backers comes as US regulators continue to crack down on the beleaguered digital asset sector, prompting companies and investors to expand or establish their base abroad…. Andreessen’s decision to set up shop in London marks a notable win for [Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak’s government and its stated goal of making the UK a global crypto hub. It comes after several large companies including Circle and Binance chose Paris as their main European bases instead.
Eisner’s Bazooka Gum Hits Auction Block [WSJ]
[Michael] Eisner and his co-owner, private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, have put a for-sale sign on the gum and candy maker and are aiming for a price tag of about $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter…. Eisner, through his private investment company, Tornante, bought the business along with Madison Dearborn in 2007 in a $385 million deal.