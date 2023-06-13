Opening Bell: 6.13.23

Inflation rose at a 4% annual rate in May, the lowest in 2 years [CNBC]

The consumer price index, which measures changes in a multitude of goods and services, increased just 0.1% for the month, bringing the annual level down to 4% from 4.9% in April.… So-called core inflation rose 0.4% on the month and was still up 5.3% from a year ago, indicating that while price pressures have eased somewhat, consumers are still under fire.

Pro Take: JPMorgan’s Fedspeak Evaluator Is Unsure About This Week’s Rate Decision [WSJ]

The natural language processing tool puts a 50% probability on the Fed raising rates by a quarter percentage point Wednesday, which is more hawkish than some real-life economists and market players…. JPMorgan’s tool, which was launched in late April, gives a “hawk-dove score” to each Fed official based on his or her speeches, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has the highest hawk ranking on average over the past year.

Ryan Cohen scoops up GameStop stock worth $10 million, shares rise [Reuters via Yahoo!]

Shares of the company jumped 7.7% in early trading. They are down nearly 80% from their peak of $120.75 hit during the meme-stock frenzy of 2021…. The company's board last week ousted Matt Furlong, a former Amazon.com executive who was handpicked to lead the largely brick-and-mortar operations company's online expansion, fanning concerns about the videogame retailer's ailing business.

Berkshire Unit’s Payout for Oregon Fires Could Grow to Billions [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Jurors in Portland state court awarded $3 million to more than $5 million to each of 17 individual homeowners Monday after concluding PacifiCorp was responsible for four of the 2020 wildfires across the state…. The jurors are now considering whether to impose punitive damages, and if so, how much.

The final tab could add up to more than 10 times the value of the company…

Accenture Makes a $3 Billion Bet on A.I. [DealBook]

Accenture plans to double its A.I.-focused staff to 80,000, through a mix of hiring, acquisitions and training…. Other consulting firms have made big A.I. moves, too: PwC said in April that it would invest $1 billion over the next three years, while EY announced in 2021 that it would invest $2.5 billion over three years.

What’s Killing Productivity? Some Think It’s the Banks [WSJ]

Growth in U.K. productivity, or output per hour worked, has halved since the financial crisis…. The causes are hotly debated, and include an aging population, tighter regulation and the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. But a factor that has gained special attention: the way U.K. banks have tilted lending to the booming housing market.