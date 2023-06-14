Opening Bell: 6.14.23
Regional Banks Face Years of Trouble [WSJ]
Unfortunately, it is also true that these banks are spooked. They will be focused on strengthening their balance sheets and trying to keep depositors and regulators happy for a long time to come, even as the continued threat of broader banking system troubles hangs over them…. An extension of [the FDIC’s] work concluded that 2,315 banks (mostly small) have assets worth less than their liabilities when valued at market prices.
Recession? Who cares! Deutsche Bank shares Goldman’s bullish stocks view as banks split on downturn. [MarketWatch]
After Tuesday’s as-expected inflation numbers, the market has settled on the idea that the Fed will skip a rate hike at the meeting, and according to market strategist Charlie Bilello, the Fed has done exactly what markets expected at every meeting since 2009.
EU moves closer to passing one of world’s first laws governing AI [Guardian]
The European parliament approved rules aimed at setting a global standard for the technology, which encompasses everything from automated medical diagnoses to some types of drone, AI-generated videos known as deepfakes, and bots such as ChatGPT…. Even if the EU’s ambitious target to reach an agreement on the law by the end of the year is achieved, it would not come into force until 2026 at the earliest, forcing the EU to push for a voluntary interim pact with tech companies.
US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision [CNN]
Without a court order, Microsoft could have closed on the $69 billion deal as early as Friday.
Hedge Fund Balyasny Joins Rivals in Locking Up Client Capital for Longer [Bloomberg]
Currently, an undisclosed percentage of clients may pull 25% of their money every quarter.
Starting in April 2024, the fund will limit quarterly withdrawals to 8.3% for new money, meaning it would take three years to fully exit the fund…. Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management recently completed a plan to extend its full redemption period to five years from one, citing similar reasons. It can take investors in Ken Griffin’s Citadel as many as four years to completely cash out.
Gen Z and Millennials are scrimping. Boomers? Living it up [CNN]
Spending increased by 5.3% for Traditionalists [born between 1928 and 1945] and 2.2% for Baby Boomers. In contrast, spending fell by about 1.5% for younger generations…. To explain the drop in spending by younger Americans, Bank of America pointed to high housing costs….
Beyond the high cost of living, Bank of America said many younger Americans are also likely bracing for the return of a significant monthly expense: student debt.