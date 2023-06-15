Opening Bell: 6.15.23

‘Do You Even Want Us to Exist?’ A Bank Chief Fights to Survive. [NYT]

Government officials can’t seem to decide what they want banks like Western Alliance to do. Since the 2008 financial crisis, policymakers have put the brakes on “too big to fail” institutions, saying they would prefer risk to be distributed more evenly across lenders. Now, though, there is skepticism about the grow-at-all-costs ambitions of smaller banks, and hints of an openness to mergers between lenders…. [Western Alliance CEO Ken] Vecchione said that he was not against more regulation, but that it would add to the bank’s costs and, ultimately, confer another advantage on larger competitors that could better withstand the expense.

Fed’s Powell Suggested July Rate Rise Is Likely, Analysts Say [WSJ]

Officials agreed unanimously to hold their benchmark federal-funds rate in its current range between 5% and 5.25% on Wednesday…. Powell said repeatedly that Fed officials haven’t decided whether to raise rates in July, but at one point he referred to Wednesday’s decision to hold rates steady as “the skip.”

Lawsuit Seeking $14,729 Tax Refund Could Lead to Corporate Windfall [WSJ]

The case involves the 2017 Republican tax law, which lowered rates for individuals and corporations. To help pay for that, Congress created a one-time tax on companies that had accumulated profits that hadn’t been brought home. It also applied to people who owned at least 10% of certain foreign companies that had earned profits…. If the court sides with them, it could mean much larger refunds for multinational corporations that owed the one-time tax and future challenges to other tax-code provisions. It also could prevent Democrats from one day advancing ideas such as President Biden’s plan to tax wealthy Americans’ annual unrealized gains as income and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass.) proposed wealth tax.

Tesla’s Record Winning Streak Starts to Unwind After 41% Surge [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

The hawkish stance taken by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday has caused shares of the year’s biggest winners to take a breather. Nvidia Corp., which has led megacap tech stocks higher this year, also fell in premarket trading, set to snap a five-day winning streak.

U.S. withdraws new charges in Sam Bankman-Fried case, punts them to 2024 [CNBC]

Bankman-Fried’s legal team had previously argued before both U.S. and Bahamanian judges that the charges were not part of the FTX founder’s original indictment under which he had been extradited from the Bahamas months earlier…. The severance means that Bankman-Fried’s legal team will likely now have to gird for two legal fights: one to try the original eight-count indictment later this year, and another in 2024, for the five counts that federal prosecutors have asked to sever.

Quiet quitting is a global phenomenon that could cost the economy $8.8 trillion, pollster says [BI]

Gallup's 2023 State of the Global Workplace report surveyed 122,416 employed respondents ages 15 and over in more than 160 countries from 2022 to 2023 and concluded that 59% of the workers worldwide were "quiet quitting."

The report used respondents' answers to a series of 12 questions to split those surveyed into three categories at work: engaged, not engaged, and actively disengaged. Anyone it considered to be "not engaged" was said to be quiet quitting.