Opening Bell: 6.16.23

Cava Stock Soars 99% in Stock Market Debut, Lifting Hopes for New Listings [WSJ]

The IPO market has been unusually slow for the past year and a half, but restaurants are in better positions than other industries, according to bankers, analysts and investors. Sales at many restaurants are holding up despite rising menu prices, as are modest profits.

Panera Brands is preparing to offer its own shares on the public markets, and last month named a new CEO. Fogo Hospitality, the parent company of Brazilian-style steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão, is also aiming for an initial public offering this year….

Saudi Arabia Arrives in Paris, Shopping for Deals [DealBook]

Badr Al Badr, the deputy minister for investor outreach, told DealBook that Saudi Arabia has about $3.2 trillion to invest by 2030. “That is why there are so many opportunities for investors,” he said…. At last month’s Cannes Film Festival, the kingdom — where cinemas were banned for decades, until 2017 — unveiled $180 million in funding for moviemakers.

iRobot shares surge after UK regulator clears Amazon acquisition [CNBC]

Amazon announced last year it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion, as part of a move to deepen its presence in the smart home. But the deal is still under review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as European Union antitrust regulators, who opened a probe earlier this month.

Odey Asset Management suspends further funds after investor flight- website [Reuters via Yahoo!]

The firm suspended trading in the Odey Special Situations and LF Odey Portfolio funds, after investors sought redemptions, two letters dated June 15 on the firm's website said…. OAM is now breaking up its funds and employees are moving to rivals following the allegations.

U.S. lawmakers open probe into PGA Tour-LIV Golf plan [CBS News]

Lawmakers in recent weeks have raised concerns over the proposed deal, with at least three launching investigations. One legal concern is that the deal violates federal antitrust laws as it would create one super league where the world's most talented golfers would compete, thus monopolizing an entire organized sport…. "The PGA Tour brazenly announced the deal as an agreement to 'merge commercial operations under common ownership,'" [Sens. Elizabeth] Warren and [Ron] Wyden wrote in their letter to the DOJ. "While the PGA Tour apparently has attempted to backtrack from its initial statement by removing the word 'merge' from the press release announcing the deal, its impacts cannot be erased. It would result in a monopoly over professional golf operations in the U.S. and potentially beyond."

A ‘Priest’ Walked Into a Taqueria. Investigators Say It Was Intimidation. [NYT]

Eduardo Hernandez told workers at Taqueria Garibaldi in Sacramento that the man, who claimed to be a priest, was there to hear confession and “help with mental health,” according to an account that one employee gave federal regulators.

But the employee, Maria Parra, found her interaction with the man to be more like an interrogation than a confession. Ms. Parra said that he told her he would ask her questions “to get the sins out of me.” But when the questioning began, the man “mostly had work-related questions,” she said.