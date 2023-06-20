Opening Bell: 6.20.23

Hedging Failure Exposes Private Equity to Interest-Rate Surge [Bloomberg]

By failing to appreciate just how much central banks would jack up rates, many private equity firms opted against hedging arrangements that could have shielded companies saddled with $3 trillion in floating-rate debt from rising interest costs, that in some cases, doubled or more…. The consequences of rising rates for hundreds, if not thousands, of companies could be crippling, and the fallout widespread. Not only for investors, who face deep losses, or workers, who stand to lose jobs, but also the global economy, which could be upended if corporate defaults pile up.

Stock-Market Rally Costs Bears $120 Billion [WSJ]

Total short interest in the U.S. market topped $1 trillion this month, hitting the highest level since April 2022, according to data from S3 Partners…. “Hedge funds are increasing their market exposure, adding to both their long and short holdings, looking to play catch-up after missing some of the early year rally,” said Dusaniwsky.

Masayoshi Son Ends Seven-Month Silence to Make Case for SoftBank’s Future [Bloomberg]

“A huge revolution is coming,” he said at Japanese telecom unit SoftBank Corp.’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, adding that it was the parent company’s job to make aggressive early investments. “SoftBank Group won’t be deterred by a few short-term losses. We will rule the world in the end.”

Alibaba names new chairman and CEO in major shakeup [CNN]

Joseph Tsai, executive vice chairman and a co-founder of Alibaba, will succeed Zhang as chairman, the company said Tuesday. Eddie Wu, chairman of e-commerce unit Taobao and Tmall Group, will succeed Zhang as chief executive officer.

Return to Office Enters the Desperation Phase [NYT]

For the last three years, some office decision-making has come to feel like parents scrambling to impose rules on an unruly home: “Do this.” “Why?” “Because I said so.” But now some business leaders say that the results of their remote work experiment are in. They feel emphatically that they need some in-person time…. “Before we R.T.O.’d — I love that that’s now in the Webster Dictionary — it was a topic of conversation because R.T.O. was theoretical, and being on the other side of the pandemic was theoretical,” [Asana human resources head Anna] Binder said. “Most people came, returned and are here. Some people tried it, decided, ‘It’s not for me,’ and they left.”

Now, Ms. Binder continued, the issue doesn’t really come up.

Auto tycoon Ghosn files $1 billion lawsuit in Lebanon against Nissan over his imprisonment in Japan [AP]

Ghosn’s lawsuit accuses Nissan and the individuals of defamation and of “fabricating charges” against him, which eventually put him behind bars in Japan…. The 69-year-old Ghosn, who for two decades was the head of Nissan and Renault, has repeatedly said he is innocent. In December 2019, he jumped bail in Japan in a daring escape by hiding in a box spirited aboard a private jet out of the country.