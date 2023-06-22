Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 6.22.23

It’s not exactly the Rumble in the Jungle but it’s 2023 and we can’t have nice things; and more!

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to hold cage fight [BBC]
Mr Musk, who turns 52 later this month, also tweeted: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing…." He also tweeted: "I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air."
Meanwhile, 39-year-old Mr Zuckerberg has already been training in mixed martial arts and has recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

SEC Seeks More Disclosure From Smaller Banks in Wake of Failures [WSJ]
Companies have been wary of providing extensive disclosure on risks from the bank failures to avoid the perception of facing a greater impact than was the case, said Anna Pinedo, a partner at law firm Mayer Brown.

BOE Steps Up Inflation Fight With Surprise Rate Hike to 5% [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated earlier guidance pointing toward higher rates. They said nothing to rein in market expectations for rates peaking around 6% by early next year, which would be the highest in over two decades…. Britain remains an outlier in the Group of Seven nations, with consumer prices rising 8.7% in May, four times the BOE’s 2% target and more than double the rate in the US.

Vice Media to be acquired out of bankruptcy by Fortress Investment Group [Yahoo!]
Fortress Investment Group is leading a group which has reportedly bid $225 million…. Fortress, Vice's largest secured creditor, along with other lenders including Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital, made a binding bid to take over the company at the time of its bankruptcy filing last month.

To Beat Back New York, London Seeks to Tap Pension Pot [WSJ]
The U.K. has the largest pile of pension assets in the world outside the U.S., with $3.57 trillion in assets at the end of 2021, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The problem, from U.K. officials’ perspective, is that over the past two decades, [Cardano Group U.K. investment chief Kerrin] Rosenberg and other pension stewards have steadily deployed cash into safe government bonds, instead of stocks.
Government officials and business leaders say that shift has starved U.K. businesses of capital, leading many to move their listings to the U.S.

U.S. securities regulator hits top SPAC auditor with $10 mln fine [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Marcum, one of the leading auditors of SPACs, had substantial and widespread deficiencies in its quality control policies and procedures when the firm saw a nearly six-fold increase in clients, the SEC said in a statement. Violations were found in 25-50% of audits reviewed, depending on the audit standard at issue, the SEC said…. "Marcum neglected its essential gatekeeper function in service to its own growth," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

(Trump image courtesy Flickr user Gage Skidmore)
