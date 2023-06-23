Opening Bell: 6.23.23

Where’s the Recession We Were Promised? [WSJ]

The biggest warning sign that recession has been delayed, not defeated, is that short-term interest rates remain well above 10-year Treasury yields, what’s known as an inverted yield curve…. The inversion could cause a recession in two ways. First, it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy, as investors and CEOs see the inverted yield curve as a signal to cut back risk-taking in expectation of recession, creating the very economic weakness they were worrying about. Second, an inverted curve hurts the basic business model of banks, that of borrowing short-term and lending long-term, hitting profits and reducing lending—again, bad news for growth.

The Super Connector Who Built Sam Bankman-Fried’s Celebrity World [NYT]

[Michael] Kives, a Hollywood agent turned investor, played an unusual role in Mr. Bankman-Fried’s business empire: super connector. He and his business partner, Bryan Baum, helped the young founder cultivate relationships with [Orlando] Bloom, [Katy] Perry and former President Bill Clinton, and offered introductions to a who’s who of celebrities and business leaders, from Leonardo DiCaprio to the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund…. Mr. Bankman-Fried invested $700 million in Mr. Kives’s venture-capital firm, court records show, an extraordinary level of support for a fund with a short track record of start-up investments.

Elliott Just Wants NRG to Be a Boring Company [WSJ]

Elliott wants NRG to be a boring business: A company that owns and operates a bunch of power plants and runs a large retail electricity business, but does it well and returns loads of cash back to shareholders. And perhaps its broader base of investors want that, too. In 2018 and 2019, during which time NRG returned nearly $2.8 billion through dividends and buybacks, its stock gained 49%, trouncing the S&P 500 by 19 percentage points.

The Big Names That Got Backstop for Billions in Uninsured SVB Deposits [Bloomberg]

Sequoia Capital, the world’s most prominent venture-capital firm, got covered the $1 billion it had with the lender. Kanzhun Ltd., a Beijing-based tech company that runs mobile recruiting app Boss Zhipin, received a backstop for more than $900 million.

A Crypto Side Door: Buying a ‘Digital Residency’ in Palau for $248 [WSJ]

RNS suggests traders could use the Palau identification to circumvent country bans on crypto services that prohibit Americans and others from accessing certain unregistered exchanges and risky investment products. By having an ID from outside their home country, traders can try to obscure where they are residents.

“Don’t lose access to crypto. In 2023, crypto was restricted by Canada, Argentina, and the U.S. Get a second ID. From the Republic of Palau. Access any major exchange,” RNS said in one of several tweets promoting side doors to crypto exchanges.

No Labels declines to reveal just who is funding its third party bid [Politico]

At least one major donor has been Harlan Crow, according to a former No Labels employee who was granted anonymity to speak freely about the group. Crow is hardly the mold of a centrist statesmen yearning for a more moderate era of politics. Crow is the GOP mega donor who funded lavish trips for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas…. In addition, No Labels had sought, at the time, to recruit donations from prominent GOP mega donors and Trump backers including hedge fund manager Paul Singer, PayPal founder Peter Thiel and Home Depot founder Ken Langone. It had also sought contributions from a number of prominent liberal donors, including a top political adviser to George Soros.