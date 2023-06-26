Opening Bell: 6.26.23

Ryan Cohen jokingly challenges Warren Buffett after Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg tease a cage fight [BI]

"I challenge Warren Buffett to a thumb war," Chewy's billionaire cofounder tweeted on Friday, along with a thumbs-up emoji…. Cohen's lighthearted challenge to Buffett was likely prompted by Musk and Zuckerberg's fighting words last week, which have sent global media outlets into a tizzy.

This Bull Market Is Just Getting Started, Traders Bet [WSJ]

Bullish bets on artificial intelligence have boomed. More than 1.3 million call contracts on chip makers Nvidia, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices changed hands on an average day in June, on track for the highest monthly total on record. Those volumes surpass the exuberance seen in November 2021, when the Nasdaq Composite reached its peak. Trading activity has more than doubled since the start of the year, Cboe Global Markets data show…. “Fear of missing out is back,” said Stephen Solaka, a managing partner at Belmont Capital Group, which oversees options-based strategies.

IBM to acquire software company Apptio for $4.6 billion [CNBC]

Apptio currently serves more than 1,500 clients, including major tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google…. Apptio will be acquired with cash, and IBM said the deal is expected to close in the latter half of this year.

Hedge Fund Millennium Taps Goldman’s Choppara for Dubai Push [Bloomberg]

Choppara, who was co-head of emerging market rates and forex trading in CEEMEA for the Wall Street firm, will relocate from London, according to people with knowledge of the matter…. Since securing a license in the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2020, Millennium has attracted money managers and strategists from firms including Amundi SA and HSBC Holdings Plc to expand its team to more than 30 staff in the region.

Larry Fink "ashamed" to be part of ESG political debate [Axios]

"When I write these [investment] letters, it was never meant to be a political statement. … They were written to identify longterm issues to our longterm investors," he told the crowd…. When pressed on the statement later in the conversation, Fink backtracked.

"I never said I was ashamed," he said, incorrectly. "I'm not ashamed. I do believe in conscientious capitalism."

"I'm not going to use the word ESG because it's been misused by the far left and the far right," he added.

Hedge Fund BFAM Shuts London Office, Senior Staff Exits [Bloomberg]

Emmanuel Slezack, who led equity volatility trading, joins earlier departures by Eugene Fung and Danny Scinto…. [BFAM Partners] lost 11% in 2021 and 26% in 2022, largely due to setbacks from investments in Chinese real estate credit….