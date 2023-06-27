Opening Bell: 6.27.23
Alphabet Moving ‘Too Fast’ in AI, Bernstein Warns in Downgrade [Bloomberg]
Analyst Mark Shmulik wrote that the stock’s narrative “has quickly caught up to fundamentals,” resulting in a balanced risk profile…. Alphabet has gone “from too slow to too fast in AI” and the “aggressive push to integrate GenAI into core search results could create a near-term air pocket on search ad pricing,” Bernstein wrote.
Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn over $170 million funding deal [CNBC]
The company accused Foxconn of fraud and of failing to abide by an agreement that called for the Taiwan-based firm to invest up to $170 million in Lordstown, and for the two to work together on a range of new electric vehicles…. Foxconn paid the first $52.7 million due under that deal last year. The next payment, of $47.3 million, was due within 10 days of regulatory approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. That approval was secured in late April, Lordstown said — but Foxconn never made the payment.
Inside Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Money-Making Machine [DealBook]
On the F.B.I.’s most wanted list, Mr. Prigozhin rose quickly in Putin’s Russia — from being the president’s favored caterer to winning major contracts that bankrolled Wagner Group, his private mercenary operation…. And Wagner’s internet troll farms target Western democracies and elections, including the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.
Wagner is a “brutal” transnational criminal organization, according to the Treasury Department. Evro Polis, a Prigozhin-linked company, that won energy concessions in Syria in return for military support. In Sudan and the Central African Republic, Wagner has muscled in on mining operations to help bankroll its operations.
Forget the SEC, International Climate Reporting Standards Could Become the Global Baseline [WSJ]
On Monday, the International Sustainability Standards Board released its initial two reporting standards. The first is a general standard requiring a company to disclose material information about sustainability-related risks and opportunities including their governance, strategy, risk management and performance along with industry-specific information. The second standard establishes the specific requirements for climate-related physical risks, transition risks and opportunities…. There has been real interest from the U.S. corporate and investor communities for the ISSB standards as a choice that might be voluntarily made, separate from what might be required from a regulatory perspective, said Sue Lloyd, vice chair of the ISSB….
NY bill banning noncompete contracts could mark ‘seismic’ shift in employment law [N.Y. Daily News]
A law in New York, coupled with the prohibition in California, would mean that two states comprising about a fifth of the U.S. economy would impose broad noncompete bans…. “It is a reevaluation of whether we’ve gone way too far,” [Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes employment litigator Reid] Skibell said. “Oftentimes you see everyone in a company on the same noncompete. And I think that’s what’s driving the FTC, what’s driving this law.”
Bridgewater appoints Margo Cook co-chair of operating board [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Currently an outside director and former president of Nuveen Advisory Services… Cook will join Mike McGavick as co-chair of one of the world's biggest hedge funds.