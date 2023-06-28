Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 6.28.23

Jefferies has juice; drawing out the deal; awful Andurand; Axe is awake; and more!

Siebbi, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Jefferies Signals Green Shoots in Wall Street’s Investment Banking Lull [WSJ]
Revenue from mergers-and-acquisitions advisory was down 32% from a year prior. However, the $254 million in advisory revenue was at least better than the less-than-$200 million figure analysts were anticipating, according to estimates tracked by Visible Alpha…. Jefferies’ trading results should catch the eye, with equities and fixed-income trading revenue collectively up 30% over the prior year. That is a contrast to megabanks’ expectations for the quarter, which as of late May and the start of June were somewhat grim.

The New M&A Rules That Would Delay Million-Dollar Deals [Bloomberg]
The revamp of the so-called Hart-Scott-Rodino filing process, a move by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on illegal mergers, could add as much as two to three months to the timetable for deals, according to one estimate…. The proposed changes, released Tuesday for publication in the Federal Register later this week, require details about acquisitions during the previous 10 years, information on company officers, directors and board observers, in addition to data on the firms’ workforce.

Curb Your AI Enthusiasm: Just Look at the Insurtech Carnage [WSJ]
A takeover proposal for car-insurance startup Root illustrates the dilemma. The $280 million offer from Embedded Insurance, a company run by serial insurtech entrepreneur James Hall, is much better than Root’s $85 million valuation before the bid, but also orders of magnitude below the almost $7 billion at which the company listed in 2020….
These lessons have broader applications. As happened with personal computers and then the internet, AI could greatly benefit its suppliers—software and chip behemoths, whose stocks have gained the most in the recent rally….Investors who see revolution everywhere, however, could end up putting their own portfolios in the dock.

Andurand’s Oil Hedge Fund Plunge Exceeds 50% in Worst Ever Loss [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
It’s not clear what led to the recent losses. Andurand earlier this year predicted that oil prices may exceed $140 a barrel by the end of 2023. But those bullish calls have met with the commodity drifting lower on elevated inventory levels, resilient supplies from Russia and rising shipments from two of OPEC’s most troubled exporters, Iran and Venezuela.

Americans are feeling far more confident about the economy [CNN]
“If packed-full restaurants and airports were not enough to convince you that consumers are feeling good at the moment, look at the present situation index, which notched its best monthly gain since December 2022,” Wells Fargo economists wrote in a note issued Tuesday. “In level terms, only two months have been higher for the present situation index in the past three years: those being June and July 2021.”

'Billions' Trailer: Damian Lewis Returns for 'One Last Showdown' in Series' Final Season [People]
“America, the land of the free, opportunity and self-determination but you can't escape your enemies, because I'm back now and I'm wide awake,” Axelrod says….
At the urging of Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Axelrod’s right hand man Mike Wagner (David Costabile) goes to see him and says, “Nothing puts a smile on my face like Bobby Axelrod making moves I never saw coming.”
“That's the problem with vacations. They always end too soon,” he responds and Mike adds, “One last time before the fall.”

