Opening Bell: 6.5.23
The case for a 2023 US recession is crumbling [CNN]
Hiring unexpectedly accelerated again last month, with employers adding an impressive 339,000 jobs in May. Not only is that more than any major forecaster expected, but it’s more jobs than the US economy added in any single month in 2019, a very strong year for the jobs market…. “For this year, given these jobs numbers, it’s hard to see a recession. Increasingly, the odds of a recession this year are fading,” [Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark] Zandi said. “A lot of economists who have called for a recession are now in the uncomfortable position of pushing back the start date.”
Morgan Stanley Expects a Shock 16% US Profit Drop to Kill Rally [Bloomberg]
That’s one of the most bearish predictions among those tracked by Bloomberg, and contrasts with bullish forecasts from the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which anticipates mild growth…. An Evercore ISI team led by Julian Emanuel raised their S&P 500 target for the year-end by 7.2% to 4,450. They said easing inflation likely signals a Fed pause and that dollars “delivered during the pandemic’s darkest days” will support the stock market.
SEC sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao for U.S. securities violations [CNBC]
The U.S. regulator alleged that Zhao and his exchange worked to subvert “their own controls” to allow high-net worth investors and customers to continue trading on Binance’s unregulated international exchange…. The complaint also alleges that Binance and Zhao violated “critical” provisions of federal security laws, including self-dealing and market manipulation, through Merit Peak Limited, which Zhao controlled and owned.
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Whatever It Takes’ Strategy Boosts Oil Prices [DealBook]
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest exporter, announced a million-barrel-per-day production cut at this weekend’s OPEC Plus summit…. Saudi Arabia is largely going it alone. The United Arab Emirates saw its production quota grow, after years of lobbying for such a move, while other countries had their targets reduced.
UBS expects to seal Credit Suisse takeover as early as June 12 [Reuters via Yahoo!]
The bank had aimed to finalise the biggest bank deal since the global financial crisis by late May or early June. However, last month it said it remained in talks with Swiss authorities over loss protections and capital requirements, suggesting those needed time to be ironed out…. UBS had been rushing to close the transaction in record time, hoping to provide greater certainty for Credit Suisse clients and employees, and to stave off departures.
American Airlines’ Radical Plan to Reinvent Business Travel [WSJ]
Rather than woo companies with extra perks and price cuts, American is diminishing the role of relationships with some corporate travel agencies and customers…. It’s offering fewer corporate contracts and shrinking the size of discounts it offers to some companies…. If the pivot works, the moves could save American millions of dollars in travel agent commissions and corporate discounts….