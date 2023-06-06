Opening Bell: 6.6.23

PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf [CNBC]

[The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund] is prepared to invest billions of new capital into the new entity, CNBC’S David Faber reported on Tuesday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. As part of the agreement, the three groups will establish “a fair and objective process for any players who want to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour” following the end of the 2023 season, according to a release…. The two organizations had filed a series of antitrust claims between the two of them in recent months. LIV Golf has sued The PGA Tour alleging anti-competitive practices for banning its players. The tour had countersued, claiming LIV was stifling competition.

Palo Alto Networks to replace Dish Network in S&P 500 [Yahoo!]

“There's one more stock that's affected by all of this, by the way. It's Blackstone because there had been some speculation that it might be entering the S&P 500. Didn't make it.”

World Bank Brightens View of Global Growth This Year, Downgrades 2024 [WSJ]

The bank still expects slowing growth in the second half of this year and a muted expansion into next year, according to its forecast released Tuesday. It warned that stubbornly high inflation and interest-rate increases are weighing on economic activity around the world, particularly in developing countries.… The bank forecasts growth of 2.4% next year—a pickup from this year, but not as much as its January estimate of 2.7%.

Sequoia Capital to split into three parts, separating its China and India businesses [CNBC]

The restructuring comes as geopolitical tensions between China and the United States have risen and American businesses approach Chinese investment with greater apprehension. Venture investment in the U.S. is also down significantly compared with 2021 or 2022…. “It has become increasingly complex to run a decentralized investment business,” the executives wrote in their message to investors. “We’ve seen growing market confusion due to the shared Sequoia brand as well as portfolio conflicts across entities.”

Elon Musk is no longer the CEO of Twitter. Linda Yaccarino officially starts in role [CNN]

On Monday, the New York Times reported that Twitter’s US advertising revenue from the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was down 59% year-over-year, citing an internal presentation…. Yaccarino’s takeover comes just days after the resignation of Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, who confirmed her exit in a tweet Friday.

Yaccarino may also struggle to rein in Musk, whose tweets and policy decisions often generate controversy.

Marshall Wace picks KKR executive to run US business [FT]

Todd Builione, a partner and global head of private wealth at KKR in New York, is joining Marshall Wace as head of North America in September, the two firms said on Monday. He will replace Michael Sargent, who will retire in January after almost two decades at the firm….

KKR bought a 24.9 per cent stake in Marshall Wace in September 2015, an investment that Builione helped lead…. Since then KKR has increased its holding to 39.9 per cent. During this roughly eight-year period, Marshall Wace’s assets under management have almost tripled, from $22bn to $62bn.