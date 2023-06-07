Opening Bell: 6.7.23

Millionaires are hoarding cash, betting on higher rates, CNBC survey says [CNBC]

“These investors are moving from growth to value, to protecting their assets,” said Elias Ghanem, global head of Capgemini Research Institute for Financial Services. “Right now, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Eight Megacap Stocks Make for a Funny Sort of Bull Market [WSJ]

There’s no word—in English at least—that neatly links Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta (nee Facebook), Alphabet (Google), Tesla and the optional Netflix, and my creative efforts have come to naught. Wall Street’s attempts haven’t really caught on, although Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research’s “MegaCap-8” is simple and to the point…. It’s great to have supportive stories, and the narratives do justify at least some of the price rises. But they’ve already gone a very long way, at a time when the rest of the market is stagnant. (If you come up with a decent acronym, please email or tweet me!)

Treasury’s $1 Trillion Debt Deluge Threatens Market Calm [WSJ]

Some on Wall Street fear that roughly $850 billion in bond issuance that was shelved until a debt-ceiling deal was passed—sales expected between now and the end of September, according to JPMorgan analysts—will overwhelm buyers, jolting markets and raising short-term borrowing costs…. “When you dump a tremendous amount of debt into the market, it causes dislocation,” said Jon Maier, chief investment officer of Global X, an exchange-traded fund provider. “Investors are underestimating that.”

Nvidia’s rally forces money managers to play catch-up [FT]

State Street, Fidelity, Amundi, Ameriprise’s Columbia Threadneedle and Loomis Sayles all cut positions in Nvidia in the first quarter of 2023 before a powerful rally pushed the chipmaker’s valuation to $1tn, securities filings showed. An analysis by Goldman Sachs shows they were far from alone: mutual funds were broadly reducing exposure to Nvidia in early 2023, making the stock one of their most underweight positions.

Cathie Wood Boosts Coinbase Stake as SEC Crypto Crackdown Widens [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Three Ark Investment Management LLC funds, including Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF, bought 419,324 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange operator Tuesday as it tumbled as much as 21%.... Ark is the fourth-largest holder of Coinbase and has been adding to its stake on dips for nearly a year despite crypto-market volatility….

Metropolitan Museum to return $550,000 in donations from FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange [Art Newspaper]

The Met was gifted $550,000 by FTX's US entity West Realm Shires Services last spring, months before the crypto exchange's collapse in November 2022.