Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 6.7.23

Opening Bell: 6.7.23

The hot new millionaire mattress trend; we need a new stock acronym ASAP; Cathie Wood wasn’t the only one to botch the Nvidia rally but she’s probably the only one buying Coinbase shares right now; and more!

Creator:Michael Marcovici, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The hot new millionaire mattress trend; we need a new stock acronym ASAP; Cathie Wood wasn’t the only one to botch the Nvidia rally but she’s probably the only one buying Coinbase shares right now; and more!

Millionaires are hoarding cash, betting on higher rates, CNBC survey says [CNBC]
“These investors are moving from growth to value, to protecting their assets,” said Elias Ghanem, global head of Capgemini Research Institute for Financial Services. “Right now, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Eight Megacap Stocks Make for a Funny Sort of Bull Market [WSJ]
There’s no word—in English at least—that neatly links Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta (nee Facebook), Alphabet (Google), Tesla and the optional Netflix, and my creative efforts have come to naught. Wall Street’s attempts haven’t really caught on, although Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research’s “MegaCap-8” is simple and to the point…. It’s great to have supportive stories, and the narratives do justify at least some of the price rises. But they’ve already gone a very long way, at a time when the rest of the market is stagnant. (If you come up with a decent acronym, please email or tweet me!)

Treasury’s $1 Trillion Debt Deluge Threatens Market Calm [WSJ]
Some on Wall Street fear that roughly $850 billion in bond issuance that was shelved until a debt-ceiling deal was passed—sales expected between now and the end of September, according to JPMorgan analysts—will overwhelm buyers, jolting markets and raising short-term borrowing costs…. “When you dump a tremendous amount of debt into the market, it causes dislocation,” said Jon Maier, chief investment officer of Global X, an exchange-traded fund provider. “Investors are underestimating that.”

Nvidia’s rally forces money managers to play catch-up [FT]
State Street, Fidelity, Amundi, Ameriprise’s Columbia Threadneedle and Loomis Sayles all cut positions in Nvidia in the first quarter of 2023 before a powerful rally pushed the chipmaker’s valuation to $1tn, securities filings showed. An analysis by Goldman Sachs shows they were far from alone: mutual funds were broadly reducing exposure to Nvidia in early 2023, making the stock one of their most underweight positions.

Cathie Wood Boosts Coinbase Stake as SEC Crypto Crackdown Widens [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Three Ark Investment Management LLC funds, including Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF, bought 419,324 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange operator Tuesday as it tumbled as much as 21%.... Ark is the fourth-largest holder of Coinbase and has been adding to its stake on dips for nearly a year despite crypto-market volatility….

Metropolitan Museum to return $550,000 in donations from FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange [Art Newspaper]
The Met was gifted $550,000 by FTX's US entity West Realm Shires Services last spring, months before the crypto exchange's collapse in November 2022.

Related

(Getty Images)
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 2.8.22

Softbank loses and wins (barely); KKR kills it; Cathie Wood cuts Twitter; Manafort’s banker follows him to prison; and more!

peloton
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 4.13.22

Fed number two, take two; HSBC hiring; Peloton putsch; cackling at Cathie Wood; and more!

chinese flag
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 4.29.22

Rueful Robinhood; China trouble; Cathie Wood’s latest catastrophe; and more!

st pete
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 10.7.21

Deal on default; inflation spreads to Blighty; Cathie Wood moving to… St. Petersburg? And more!

salesforce tower
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 5.30.24

Salesforce sinks stocks; Cathie Wood’s latest loser; Tesla really wants to give Elon Musk $46 billion; and more!

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 5.5.22

Nice while it lasted; Elon gets investors; Cathie Wood thinks more people should be losing money with her; and more!

pills 3
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 12.12.22

Got a rare disease drug? Amgen’s buying; Microsoft buys into the LSE; investors aren’t buying inflation forecasts or Cathie Wood’s shtick; and more!

rotisserie
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 1.18.23

Microsoft cuts; Coinbase says sayonara; everyone who’s anyone is using AI; who wants a Twitter rotisserie? And more!