Opening Bell: 6.8.23
It Is Time to Admit It: Bank Regulation Doesn’t Quite Work [WSJ]
It is time to say that Basel III just doesn’t work as intended./Perhaps even big financial cushions can’t stop a destructive panic once a bank has tarnished its own reputation beyond repair. Worse, every time regulatory ratios are raised, they become the new threshold under which fear is warranted…. The other possibility is that Credit Suisse and Banco Popular could have kept limping along, but officials considered that option too great a threat to financial stability. If so, they may never allow Basel III safeguards to fully play out….
What is clear is that, as things stand now, investors can’t trust the metrics designed to show banks’ financial health. And that is a systemic problem.
Euro zone enters recession after Germany, Ireland growth revision [CNBC]
In a first reading, the agency had said the euro zone grew by 0.1% over the first three months of the year. This pronouncement was adjusted down after Germany also cut its growth figures for the same period, and effectively entered a recession. Ireland also made a downward revision to its growth rate, now showing a contraction of almost 5%.... “We suspect that the economy will contract further over the rest of this year,” Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said in a note Thursday.
GameStop shares plunge after big executive shake-up [CNBC]
GameStop fired its CEO Matthew Furlong and appointed its board chairman Ryan Cohen as executive chairman effective immediately…. The company announced the shake-up just as it reported its revenue dropped and its loss narrowed in its fiscal first quarter compared to the year-ago period…. The filing noted Cohen will be in charge of capital allocation, evaluating potential investments and acquisitions and overseeing the managers of GameStop’s holdings.
Jamie Dimon told House Democrats that Congress should ‘get rid of’ the debt ceiling, source says [CNN]
During the lunch [with moderate Democratic members of Congress], Dimon described the debt ceiling as an “unmitigated disaster” and urged lawmakers to reform it to prevent future crises…. “If I had my druthers, I would get rid of it one day,” Dimon told reporters in comments aired by CNBC. “It’s just one of those things that each side will torture the other side with…But it is potentially terrible.”
White House Under Pressure to Develop a ‘Plan B’ on Student Debt [Bloomberg]
One alternative would involve swapping out the current legal rationale for a new one…. One approach the administration could take is to rely on the Higher Education Act, a 1965 law giving the Secretary of Education broad authority to manage the government’s portfolio of student loans….
Risqué Music at Work Might Be Illegal, Court Says [WSJ]
“Whether sung, shouted or whispered, blasted over speakers or relayed face-to-face, sexist epithets can offend and may transform a workplace into a hostile environment,” the [Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals] said.