SEC’s IT Weakness May Prove Fatal To Its In-House Courtrooms

After years of more or less successfully skirting constitutional questions about its extremely handy in-house court system, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s luck finally ran out in 2018. The Supreme Court finally decided to take a good look at the SEC’s administrative law judges and found them wanting. Specifically, it found them wanting a constitutionally-appropriate job offer, having been hired not by the Senate-confirmed commissioners themselves but by their staff. Then, a couple of months ago, the court said that while the SEC could continue using in-house proceedings, it couldn’t make those subject to them wait until they were finished before challenging the constitutionality of those proceedings.

Still, things could have been worse: The Supreme Court did not, after all, put a stop to the administrative process entirely, as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and Clarence Thomas would have liked. And given that everyone sued by the SEC on its home turf can now immediately ask a real court to find said turf hopelessly constitutionally lacking, and that eventually the Supreme Court—with a generationally-unassailable conservative majority—might be inclined to agree, things might indeed get worse as far as the SEC is concerned. So it’s getting a bit proactive about not giving Thomas & co. the chance they so clearly thirst for, dismissing 42 sometimes years-old enforcement actions, including the one that led to the most recent curtailing of its beloved ALJs.

Of course, the SEC can’t just come out and say it’s running away from the kind of cases that might make Brett Kavanaugh reconsider his concerns about “throwing it all open again after decades of trying to figure out how these claims should be sorted out.” It had to come up with a somewhat more decorous set of excuses.

The SEC said it would dismiss its allegations even though the enforcement attorneys in charge of the cases didn’t see the restricted memos before they were used as the basis for an agency decision. The move to drop the cases, many of which were in litigation for years, was made to conserve resources, the SEC said…. The restricted records included memos prepared by the SEC general counsel’s office, which advises the commissioners on how to decide enforcement cases. The enforcement division’s support staff accessed the memos when they were looking for other materials to transfer to case files, the SEC said.

Now, while we here at Dealbreaker are of course entirely convinced by that not-at-all-too-convenient explanation and the SEC’s deep “regret that the agency’s internal systems lacked sufficient safeguards surrounding access.” After all, Gary Gensler is a well-known luddite; he can’t really be expected to understand things like permissioning and firewalls and the like. Others, alas, are a bit more skeptical, and perhaps disappointed that they won’t get to use this particularly penetrating example of the problems with the SEC’s administrative proceedings to put an end to them entirely. Like, for instance, the very people who won that April decision.

“I think that is the intent of the SEC, to try to make these cases go away and avoid having its operations declared unconstitutional,” said Mark Chenoweth, the NCLA’s president and general counsel.

SEC Drops 42 Enforcement Cases After Employees Accessed Restricted Records [WSJ]

