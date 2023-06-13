Skip to main content
Short Seller Fails To Convince Novartis That Other Pharma Is Full Of It About Kidney Drug

The giant is paying $3.5 billion to cost Carson Block and others $58 million.
The giant is paying $3.5 billion to cost Carson Block and others $58 million.

Despite his discovery of new, fraud-filled corners of the globe (warm, sunny, beachy ones, no less), it must be said that Carson Block’s not having the best couple of years. The Justice Department might be thinking about taking his toys away (and, you know, maybe more). Columbia went ahead and gave his bête noir tenure despite his vociferous protests. A federal appeals court isn’t so sure he deserved all of his $14 million whistleblower award. And now, pharmaceutical giant Novartis has decided that it doesn’t think Block is right about Chinook Therapeutics’ hopes for its new kidney drug or whether it’s been lying to investors, blowing up what had been a very profitable short.

Carson Block’s Muddy Waters wager against a hedge fund favorite, Chinook Therapeutics Inc., took a hit Monday after Novartis AG agreed to buy the drug developer in a deal for up to $3.5 billion.

With the stock surging 58%, its best day since 2015, short sellers betting against Chinook are looking at paper losses of $58 million, according to data from S3 Partners. Monday’s rally erased bearish investors’ gains for the year and put them on track for a mark-to-market loss of roughly $56 million for 2023.

Carson Block’s Latest Short Bet Is Burned by Novartis M&A Deal [Bloomberg]

