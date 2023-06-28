Taiwanese Financier Must Have Had A Hell Of A Time At Georgetown Law

Georgetown University Law Center is known for being friendly towards students with military backgrounds and ill-fated efforts to bring on pissy professors that alternate between getting mad at historic appointments of Supreme Court justices and not being immediately granted a dean position despite leaning in to the nepotism gambit. The school has also been the butt of many a joke for not being able to keep too tight of a grip on their status as a U.S. News T14 school. And for good reason — it is objectively pretty funny:

But the windfall they’ve just caught is no laughing matter. From Reuters:

Georgetown University Law Center has received a $30 million donation from the chairman of Taiwan-based financial conglomerate Fubon Group—the largest monetary gift in the university’s history. The university said on Friday that the donation from Daniel Tsai will help fund construction of a 200,000 square-foot building on the law school’s Washington, D.C., campus. Tsai spent a year in the law school’s LL.M. program in 1979 studying international trade and negotiation. Fubon Group has holdings in the banking, investment and insurance industries.

$30M after just one year? If there has even been a candidate for “you’ve given enough for us to remove you from those annoying yearly ‘Can you find it in your heart to give back?'” phone calls that the university forces hungry freshman to make each year, this is the guy. And while this donation is a little below the $125M the W.P. Carey Foundation greased Penn’s coffers with for a name change, $30M is still a pretty big deal. You know how many Supreme Court justices you could buy with that? Definitely Thomas and Alito at the minimum.

Congratulations to Georgetown Law on the biggest donation in their history. Maybe this is the push they’ll need to make the shop they set up in the T14 a little more permanent.

Georgetown Law Gets $30 Million Gift From Taiwanese Businessman [Reuters]

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.