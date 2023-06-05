There’s A New Business School Private-Equity Test

B-school is back in session. Properly back, we mean, and not in that ersatz over-Zoom sort of way that no one was interested in anyway. And, they swear, it’s totally worth it: Why, with the record-high salaries on offer to prestigious M.B.A. holders, it’ll take you just two years to pay it off (assuming literally no other expenses), which means only four years of essentially make no money at all!

So why does no one want them? Applications to Harvard, Wharton and Yale dropped by up to 15% last year, even with the promise of full-time drinking and networking back on the table. What gives?

Maybe it’s the unpleasant coursework or the even more unpleasant company. Maybe people realize that paying $200,000 to be dissuaded from the kinds of careers that make paying for a $200,000 degree possible isn’t necessary. (Maybe it’s just the simple math outlined above.) Maybe people are finally coming around to Elon Musk’s way of thinking. Or maybe it has something to do with the fact that the jobs most coveted by the M.B.A.-seeker—those wonderfully lucrative private-equity gigs that, uh, 15% of Harvard Business School grads get—aren’t going to those with the three little letters after their name.

Increasingly in recent years, however, professionals entering the industry are following a similar path to [non-M.B.A. Lauren] Wedell and forgoing a graduate degree as fund managers shift away from the traditional, if informal, M.B.A. requirement. Firms such as [Wedell’s employer] Battery Ventures and Vista Equity Partners give priority to hands-on experience and diverse backgrounds when hiring and promoting young financiers. The emphasis on individual ability opens opportunities for those without an M.B.A…. Hands-on experience provides the best lessons, according to David Breach, Vista’s president and chief operating officer. An apprenticeship model gives the firm’s young financiers exposure to deal and portfolio activities early on. He said that substantially all of Vista’s senior leaders have ascended through the ranks…. Despite the industry’s traditional emphasis on M.B.A. credentials, many of its most successful executives reached senior leadership roles without going to business school.

