Skip to main content
There’s A New Business School Private-Equity Test

There’s A New Business School Private-Equity Test

And if you’ve gotten your M.B.A., it means you failed.

Jebulon, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

And if you’ve gotten your M.B.A., it means you failed.

B-school is back in session. Properly back, we mean, and not in that ersatz over-Zoom sort of way that no one was interested in anyway. And, they swear, it’s totally worth it: Why, with the record-high salaries on offer to prestigious M.B.A. holders, it’ll take you just two years to pay it off (assuming literally no other expenses), which means only four years of essentially make no money at all!

So why does no one want them? Applications to Harvard, Wharton and Yale dropped by up to 15% last year, even with the promise of full-time drinking and networking back on the table. What gives?

Maybe it’s the unpleasant coursework or the even more unpleasant company. Maybe people realize that paying $200,000 to be dissuaded from the kinds of careers that make paying for a $200,000 degree possible isn’t necessary. (Maybe it’s just the simple math outlined above.) Maybe people are finally coming around to Elon Musk’s way of thinking. Or maybe it has something to do with the fact that the jobs most coveted by the M.B.A.-seeker—those wonderfully lucrative private-equity gigs that, uh, 15% of Harvard Business School grads get—aren’t going to those with the three little letters after their name.

Increasingly in recent years, however, professionals entering the industry are following a similar path to [non-M.B.A. Lauren] Wedell and forgoing a graduate degree as fund managers shift away from the traditional, if informal, M.B.A. requirement. Firms such as [Wedell’s employer] Battery Ventures and Vista Equity Partners give priority to hands-on experience and diverse backgrounds when hiring and promoting young financiers. The emphasis on individual ability opens opportunities for those without an M.B.A…. Hands-on experience provides the best lessons, according to David Breach, Vista’s president and chief operating officer. An apprenticeship model gives the firm’s young financiers exposure to deal and portfolio activities early on. He said that substantially all of Vista’s senior leaders have ascended through the ranks….

Despite the industry’s traditional emphasis on M.B.A. credentials, many of its most successful executives reached senior leadership roles without going to business school.

Forgoing an M.B.A. Gains Popularity in Private Equity [WSJ]

Related

iese
News

B-School Rankings Even More Useless Than Usual This Year

If you think last year’s 10th-best school is suddenly the best in the world, well, you’re probably a perfect candidate for an M.B.A. there.

Getty Images
News

So Maybe Getting A Zoom-Based M.B.A. Was A Good Idea

Seems being a warm body with a degree is worth something after all, even if you never set foot on campus.

News

Business School Applicants Having None Of This "Show Us You Can Speak Without Paying A Consultant $500 To Show You How" Crap

After years of receiving scripted answers to questions from would-be business school students re: why they want to go to Harvard/Wharton/Stanford/Sloan or what they think of a company's earnings potential or where they see themselves in five to ten years or what they ate for breakfast, admissions officers have lately been taking a new tack in an attempt to see the "real" side of applicants. Hoping to get a little "unrehearsed honesty" and insight into who these people really are, prospective students are being asked to submit "reflections" ("a short, off-the-cut note that must be submitted within 24 hours of an admissions interview") and take part in "team-based discussions," for which they're told to "relax, be genuine," not worry about giving the "right" answer, and just say what they really think, rather than what a coach told them to say they think. Unfortunately, Harvard and Wharton officials apparently have no idea who they're dealing with here. You can't make future b-school students relax and be genuine! You can't! You won't!

News

Ladies Love Wharton, Harvard Business School

News

Let's Have A Vigorous Debate About Business School Rankings

And who the Marriott School of Business needs to screw to make the Top 25.

News

Let’s Exchange Heated Words Over: Business School Rankings

US News has regaled us with its annual ranking of the top business schools. I know you need a safe space to get huffy about perceived slights (be it your MBA program being lower than you believe is accurate or by having to suffer the indignity of an inferior institution being too close on the list), so let it out here and now.

News

Spending Upwards Of 30K On B-School Trips Will Pay Off In 2025 When The New CEO Of Goldman Sachs Calls To Reminisce About The Time You Shared A Thai Prison Cell, Says MBA Candidate

You gotta spend money to make money.

News

Let’s Exchange Heated Words Over: Business School Rankings