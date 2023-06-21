Trump Allies Point To Hunter Biden Charges As Proof Of DOJ Corruption

They got him! They got Hunter Biden, Public Enemy Number One. Our nation’s long national nightmare is over. Allah be praised!

In 2018, Attorney General Bill Barr tasked US Attorney David Weiss with investigating Hunter Biden’s various legal issues, including allegations that he solicited his father, then serving as vice president, to make foreign policy decisions to benefit his son’s business interests.

When President Biden assumed office in 2021, he elected to keep Weiss on to allay any appearance of political influence, even as he accepted the resignations of virtually every other Trump-appointed US Attorney. Similarly, Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed not to interfere with Weiss’s investigation.

This morning, Weiss emailed the federal court clerk to inform him that Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and agreed to enter pretrial diversion on the gun charge.

Enclosed, please find two Informations to be docketed in criminal matters involving the above-referenced defendant. The first Information charges the defendant with tax offenses namely, two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 7203. The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information. The second Information charges the defendant with a firearm offense namely, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(3) and 924(a)(2) (2018). The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information.

According to the information on the tax charges, Hunter Biden failed to pay his 2017 and 2018 income tax in timely fashion. As for the gun charge, the information states that the president’s son, who has frankly acknowledged his addiction problems, violated 18 USC § 922(g)(3)’s ban on possessing or receiving “any firearm or ammunition which has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce” by “an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance.”

This may provoke some cognitive dissonance among conservatives, who recently cheered a Fifth Circuit holding that a ban on domestic abusers keeping their firearms violates the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision. Or perhaps not, since President Biden’s antagonists are pretty busy howling that Trump’s hand-picked prosecutor is somehow going easy on his rival’s son.

“So Hunter Biden gets a special plea deal, slap on the wrist – probably won’t do a day of time – while DOJ charges Trump as a spy and tries to put him in prison forever. Two standards of ‘justice,’” fumed Senator Josh Hawley, a”lawyer” who appears not to know the difference between misdemeanor tax charges and actual violations of the Espionage Act.

“Any other American would have the book thrown at them,” his fellow former Supreme Court clerk J.D. Vance agreed. “The president’s son gets a slap on the wrist. This is exhibit 1,402 for why I’m holding Biden’s DOJ nominees. We have a two-tiered justice system in our country. It’s a disgrace.”

In point of fact, Roger Stone was allowed (by “Biden’s DOJ”) to pay his $2 million in back taxes and walk away clean. But strangely, this hasn’t permeated the Fox News ecosystem, where Brett Baier made up for pantsing Trump last night by fabricating a drug distribution charge out of thin air.

Meanwhile, in the Congress, House Oversight Chair James Comer is hopping mad that no one is taking seriously his warmed over bullshit leftover from Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to frame Joe Biden for corruption in the lead up to the 2020 election.

Note that said “evidence” is that Joe Biden’s relatives traded on the family name, which may be unsavory, but is entirely legal. Comer et al. have recently switched to claiming that an unidentified informant once claimed that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe, and since then Joe Biden hasn’t been arrested, ipso facto propter hoc, the FBI must have buried evidence of the president’s crimes.

The Washington Post reports that Weiss investigated this very lead, and — although it’s possible there are further indictments in the hopper — did not charge the younger Biden with participating in a bribery scheme.

Clearly this is proof of a stitch-up. Just ask the founder of Truth Social:

The Hunter/Joe Biden settlement is a massive COVERUP & FULL SCALE ELECTION INTERFERENCE “SCAM” THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. A “TRAFFIC TICKET,” & JOE IS ALL CLEANED UP & READY TO GO INTO THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION – AND THIS AS CROOKED DOJ, STATE, & CITY PROSECUTORS, MARXISTS & COMMUNISTS ALL, HIT ME FROM ALL SIDES & ANGELS WITH BULL….! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Ah, well, if he ever gets back into office, perhaps Trump will take better care not to appoint “MARXISTS & COMMUNISTS” to investigate and prosecute his political enemies.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

