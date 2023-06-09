Skip to main content
Trump Indicted (Again)

Trump Indicted (Again)

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequence of his own actions.

Office of Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump / Public domain

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequence of his own actions.

Donald Trump informed Truth Social that a grand jury had indicted him on the classified documents case. ABC confirmed that a grand jury in South Florida had voted to indict on “at least 7 counts.” The indictment remains under seal so most of the details we have come from Trump’s assessment of the situation which is…

trump documents indictment truth social 1
trump documents indictment truth social 2
trump documents indictment truth social 3

Honestly shocked at the restraint used on the caps lock. Everything the past few days has been full-on type screaming. We also learned that Trump apparently thinks that Joe Biden is, in fact, the Onion’s parody of Joe Biden (and even that was a TransAm, bruh).

Thankfully, reporters are digging to get more details about the indictment:

As expected, it’s not the retention as much as the long refusal to return the documents and the representation to law enforcement that he no longer had any classified documents when in reality he had, to borrow Trump’s unused caps lock, A LOT OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS.

How is it going down in Florida:

Trump’s parking garage lawyer Alina Habba confirmed the indictment as well, as noted by our own Liz Dye, and laid out what’s becoming the standard conservative response to this news:

Just laser-focused on the idea that this indictment is happening “for no reason” as opposed to the classified documents that Trump is openly and actively admitting that he had in his pool locker. If every criminal defendant went on social media and granting that they committed several of the elements of their charged crimes… well the prisons couldn’t really be fuller than they already are, but they could be filled much easier.

Well, let’s check in on Jonathan Turley, who is going full galaxy brain…

But in all seriousness, this is going to be one of the most consequential criminal trials in American history. Alabama Law School professor Joyce White Vance believes this warrants special action from the Chief Justice:

Anyway, let’s check in on our former editor…

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

trump walter reed
News

The One Big Problem With Trump's Felony Appeal

Trump's legal allies have high hopes for his appeal, but their best arguments all end with him still a criminal.

trump angry
News

Trump Panics As Documents Indictment Looms

Don't worry, his lawyers just showed up at the Justice Department to tell Merrick Garland to knock it off.

(Getty Images)
News

Trump Lawyers Rant About 'Assault' On Mar-A-Lago After FBI Removes Boxes Of Classified Docs

Best defense is a good offense, right?

trump walter reed
News

Trump Docs Case Careens Toward The Finish Line As Lawyers Head For The Exits

But her emails!

trump
News

The 11,295 Trumpworld Excuses For Keeping Classified Documents ... SO FAR!

So much spaghetti, and none of it sticking to the wall.

trump
News

Trump Is Going To Jail

It's a common-sense conclusion.

trump walter reed
News

Crack Dealers Understand FBI Warrants Better Than Trump's Crack Team Of Lawyers

Top lawyers know enough to stay away.

trump angry
News

Trump On The Hunt For A Florida Attorney Willing To Light Their Career On Fire In Miami Today

Odds that whoever takes this job will wind up having to hire their own counsel? Upwards of 50 percent, right?