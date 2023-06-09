Trump Indicted (Again)

Donald Trump informed Truth Social that a grand jury had indicted him on the classified documents case. ABC confirmed that a grand jury in South Florida had voted to indict on “at least 7 counts.” The indictment remains under seal so most of the details we have come from Trump’s assessment of the situation which is…

Truth Social

Honestly shocked at the restraint used on the caps lock. Everything the past few days has been full-on type screaming. We also learned that Trump apparently thinks that Joe Biden is, in fact, the Onion’s parody of Joe Biden (and even that was a TransAm, bruh).

Thankfully, reporters are digging to get more details about the indictment:

As expected, it’s not the retention as much as the long refusal to return the documents and the representation to law enforcement that he no longer had any classified documents when in reality he had, to borrow Trump’s unused caps lock, A LOT OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS.

How is it going down in Florida:

Trump’s parking garage lawyer Alina Habba confirmed the indictment as well, as noted by our own Liz Dye, and laid out what’s becoming the standard conservative response to this news:

Just laser-focused on the idea that this indictment is happening “for no reason” as opposed to the classified documents that Trump is openly and actively admitting that he had in his pool locker. If every criminal defendant went on social media and granting that they committed several of the elements of their charged crimes… well the prisons couldn’t really be fuller than they already are, but they could be filled much easier.

Well, let’s check in on Jonathan Turley, who is going full galaxy brain…

But in all seriousness, this is going to be one of the most consequential criminal trials in American history. Alabama Law School professor Joyce White Vance believes this warrants special action from the Chief Justice:

Anyway, let’s check in on our former editor…

