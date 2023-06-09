Turkey Turns To [Checks Notes Incredulously] Former First Republic CEO To Save Economy

Last month’s somewhat unexpected reelection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was not exactly welcome news to President Joe Biden or his European allies. In this dismay they were joined by investors everywhere, who promptly sent the already-downtrodden Turkish lira to an all-time low. For while Washington looks askance at the NATO member’s cozying up to those who definitely wish the alliance ill, Wall Street stands astonished at Erdogan’s stubborn insistence that rock-bottom interest rates will tame inflation, even in the face of the 85% inflation his country faces as a result.

Economically-speaking, things are so bad in Turkey that this otherwise quite desperate-looking pick for central bank governor is treated as tremendous news.

[Hafize Gaye] Erkan worked for nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. before spending almost eight years at failed regional lender First Republic…. Erkan, who lived in the US for more than 20 years, left San Francisco-based First Republic in a surprise move about 18 months before its collapse in May. She then became CEO of Greystone, a New York-based commercial-property lender, but left after a few months.

As Erkan is one of them—an Ivy League-educated financier—folks on the Street seem convinced that she, along with the appointment of Merrill Lynch veteran Mehmet Simsek as finance minister, can talk some basic economic sense into the emboldened Erdogan. It seems, however, the none of them can read Turkish.

Erkan’s ability to slow price rises and bring back portfolio investors will depend in large part on how much autonomy Erdogan — a self-described “enemy” of high interest rates — gives her. He’s fired previous governors for tightening monetary policy too much and as recently as May 19 said that interest rates would come down further…. Following her short stint at Greystone, she started occasionally writing for Turkish daily Dunya. Though her broader views on policy remain little known, her columns give a rare insight into her take on current events in the global economy./In March, she argued the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening raised the risk of a recession in the US by the end of the year and pondered the alternative offered by Japan’s low rates policy.

