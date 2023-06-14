Wall Street Actively ‘Decoupling’ From Chinese IPOs

Relations between China and the U.S. could hardly be frostier short of a shooting war. In his “can’t wait to see you next week” call with his opposite number Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang offered the traditional welcome greetings of “mind your own fucking business” and “this is your mess to clean up, not ours,” all the while having a good laugh listening in on the conversations of any number of Florida Men, perhaps including those having a quick peak at whatever classified documents the former president was stowing in the shower.

In any event, things are bad enough for Janet Yellen to step away from defending her efforts to save the global economy before the same Republicans who tried to destroy it and the erotic financial thriller she’s writing to remind everyone that “decoupling would be a big mistake.”

Americans “benefit greatly” from buying goods that are cheaper to produce in China, she added. China equally benefits from US exports that also bolster the US economy. That’s why, she stressed, it would be “disastrous” to cease trading with China. “De-risk? Yes. Decouple? Absolutely not,” Yellen said, echoing the joint statement leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) made at last month’s summit in Japan.

Anyway, Wall Street hasn’t gotten the message.

Goldman Sachs Group has given up several mandates for IPOs in Hong Kong this year, including deals for a dermatology company and an online marketplace for pharmaceutical products, according to filings with the city’s stock exchange. Bank of America has left its role in the coming IPO of Growatt Technology, which makes inverters for solar panels. Banks seldom relinquish IPO mandates after receiving them. The moves reflect how difficult the market is for Chinese companies that want to go public on international stock exchanges…. “If companies felt there was a lot of growth left, they wouldn’t be doing this,” [Man GLG head of equities for Asia ex-Japan Andrew] Swan said. “It’s a sign of the times in that the way they create shareholder value now is to restructure.”

American Investment Banks Give Up Some China IPO Mandates [WSJ]

Yellen on US-China trade: ‘Decoupling would be a big mistake’ [CNN]

GOP grills Yellen over ‘X-date’ in first hearing since debt ceiling deal [The Hill]

US plays down chance of breakthrough from Blinken China visit after tense call [Reuters]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.