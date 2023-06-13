Whatever Elizabeth Holmes Does When She Gets Out Of Jail, She Won’t Have $3,000 Per Year For Her Victims

Elizabeth Holmes was once a billionaire. Apparently, the jailed Theranos founder does not expect to be one ever again.

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys say that she won't be able to afford $250 a month in restitution payments when she's released from a Texas prison…. Prosecutors told a judge this week that the payment plan wasn't originally determined because of a clerical error, per Bloomberg. But Holmes' attorneys disagreed that the judge made a mistake, saying that the judge considered "substantial evidence showing Ms. Holmes' limited financial resources and has appropriately treated Ms. Holmes and [former Theranos COO Sunny] Balwani differently in sentencing…."

Now, it was always going to be unlikely that Holmes and Balwani would be able to make whole the investors they misled to the tune of the full $452 million owed, let alone make it anywhere near a Forbes list again. But surely the DeVoses and Murdochs could have expected a bit more than essentially nothing from someone who will be just 50 when she gets out of prison—at worst? After all, she herself says she has “to work for the rest of my life to try to pay” her lawyers, and that she “still [dreams] about being able to contribute in that space” and “still [feels] the same calling to it as I always did.” Apparently not, however, since $3,000 per year (far less than she probably spent on green juice habit annually) is too much to even consider. We guess the green juices will come out of her partner’s trust funds or the "different stuff, investing, starting companies” that he does once she’s off the enforced hot-dog-and-mac-and-cheese diet in 2034.

Elizabeth Holmes says she can't pay $250 a month in restitution after she's released from prison: report [BI via Yahoo!]

