Attention Dealbreaker Wells Fargo Bingo Players

As anyone who’s been following the long-form stagecoach crash that has been Wells Fargo for the last seven years will know, it’s hardly news when the bank cuts a check for some kind of wrongdoing. Even its very largest settlement—last Christmas’ $3.7 billion payment for, you know, foreclosing on homes without the necessary formalities, or repossessing cars that were fully paid off or belonging to military servicemembers—hardly raises eyebrows when one considers the bank has already paid something like twice that for various malfeasances over that period, and also that no matter how often or how much Wells is fined for doing something it’s not supposed to, it just keeps on doing it anyway while lying about all the progress it’s making in not doing those things anymore. This is doubly true when we’re not even talking about a record-breaking 10-figure fine, but a piddly seven-figures.

What’s more, it can’t even really be said to be news that Wells has been overcharging a group of customers, even a novel one. So just add investment advisory clients to a list that already includes mortgage borrowers (in more ways than one), small-business clients, car buyers and car insurance customers (the former becoming the latter when Wells forced them to buy coverage they didn’t need), pet insurance holders (who didn’t own pets), foreign exchange traders, and, eventually, we’re sure, everyone who’s ever done any kind of business with the bank. Big deal. Whatever.

Unless, of course, you had “investment advisory accounts” and “$35 million” on your Dealbreaker Wells Fargo Fraud-n-Fine™ Bingo Card. Then we really do have some news for you.

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges that some of the bank's financial advisers charged excessive fees…. Wells Fargo overcharged more than 10,900 investment advisory accounts by more than $26.8 million in advisory fees through the end of last year, the SEC said. Some financial advisers from Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms had agreed to reduce fees for certain clients, but the agreed-upon reduced fees were never entered into the firm's billing systems, the SEC said. The issue affected certain clients who opened accounts before 2014 through the end of 2022.

Wells Fargo Fined $35 Million for Excessive Advisory Fees [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.