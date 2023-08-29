Compensation Watch ’23: Citadel Interns

Ken Griffin doesn’t have a huge problem attracting top talent. The thing is, given the relatively scarcity of it (especially the quantitative variety), the rate at which he goes through it and the fact that some of it will betray him, he needs a whole lot of it. More than you can imagine. And so he’s doing what he can to ensure there’s enough of it: financing colleges’ training of it, stealing the best of it from others’ firms (even their own), going bargain basement by hiring MIT alums. And still, it’s not enough, especially given that everyone else wants the same top talent.

Over three days, the students will play the role of hedge fund traders, negotiating with counterparts, writing code, and devising automated strategies based on simulations with news feeds and macro data. It’s all part of a roughly 11-week program to prepare them for the often secretive world of trading and market-making, earning about $120 an hour along the way, or $19,200 a month.

The students are interns, among the less than 1% of 69,000 applicants selected. And the rewards go beyond the salary, which remains above-market even after intern pay at hedge fund and prop-trading shops soared by nearly one-third.

The students flew business class from as far away as California and Singapore to spend several nights at the five-star Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Hong Kong. Trays of crab meat salad, mini croque-monsieurs and skewers of prosciutto and melon sat nearby.

That certainly sounds better than Kohler, Wisc. But it’s not all fun and hors d’oeuvre, of course. This is Citadel, where waterboarding is a standard part of the job interview. First, there are the professional trainers to teach them the Ken Griffin way (keep those e-mails under 60 words, be sure to use the right facial expression, etc.). Then there are the personality tests. Only then is it time to start coding, not that the testing has stopped.

Over the nearly three-month program, the students are evaluated on skills that go well beyond algebra. These include their level of curiosity and ability to take feedback and ask the right questions. They’re gauged on how well they collaborate with teammates, and how fast they adapt and pivot when new information is presented. It’s an intricate balance: they have to compete with each other and be a team player at the same time…. Even meals are a test. One of the many markers for the students is their interaction with company leaders during networking dinners, which this year were held at the chic Madame Fu and Porterhouse restaurants in Hong Kong.

Given Griffin’s focus on returns, it has to be said that those on these sorts of programs really aren’t great.

While Citadel and Citadel Securities don’t disclose their hiring rate, only “the truly outstanding” make the cut, [Citadel Asia-Pacific human resources managing director Kristina] Martinez says. “Usually very early on in the internship you can identify the stars, the truly exceptional ones and this is when we tell the managers to go learn everything about who they are as individuals’’ to secure their return, she said.

Enjoy the crab, while it lasts.

Citadel Vets 69,000 Intern Applicants to Find Next Math Geniuses [Bloomberg]