Couldn’t Have Happened To A Nicer Guy

Remember Vishal Garg? One of the line of Masa Son protégés to get his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons? Specifically, first for firing 900 people from his Better.com just before Christmas via Zoom? Then for slagging them off as lazy thieves? Then for canning another 3,000, some of them getting the word via severance check? Then for getting sued for firing another person who allegedly told him he was lying through his teeth to save his SPAC deal? The guy who was counting on COVID-19 to kill President Biden? Who believed interest rates would stay low?

Well, that management genius’ blank check was finally signed today, bringing his online mortgage lender to the public markets at the worst moment for the mortgage industry in two decades. And, well, Wall Street was only too happy to tell Garg what it thinks of him and his ironically-named operation.

Shares in Better Home & Finance Holding plummeted more than 93% on Thursday as investors snubbed the online mortgage lender…. In Better's case, 95% of Aurora shareholders redeemed their shares, leaving the SPAC's trust account with roughly $24 million at the end of June from about $283 million at the end of last year, filings show…. Better is expecting a boom in demand for refinancings next year, when the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates, which in turn would cause Treasury bond yields and mortgage rates to fall, executives said.

A rosy prediction shared by no one else confidently blared out as the contrary evidence piles up? Now that’s the Vishal Garg we know and, uh, don’t love, exactly.

