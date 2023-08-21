Donald Trump Calls Off Press Conference, Will Present 'Irrefutable' Evidence Of Vote Fraud During Infrastructure Week

Last week, less than twelve hours after the criminal indictment against him was unsealed in Fulton County, Georgia, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a major announcement.

He promised to hold a “major News Conference” today at his New Jersey golf club to release “a Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

“There will be a complete EXONERATION!” he vowed, decrying prosecutors’ lack of interest in his widely debunked fraud claims. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Trump has repeatedly promised to use his upcoming trials to “prove’ that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Just yesterday he put out a video accusing the January 6 Committee of deleting its records to hide them from his legal team.

“So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents,” he babbled. “This is unthinkable, and the fake political indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn. The system is rigged and corrupt, very much like the presidential election of 2020. And we have plenty of proof of that.”

This is, of course, complete bullshit.

But Trump and his allies are telegraphing that they intend to use the court to present their bogus fraud claims. Yesterday at Pillow Weirdo Mike Lindell’s election denial summit, Trump ally Steve Bannon vowed to use the Georgia prosecution to assault DA Fani Willis and Gov. Brian Kemp with evidence of fraud.

“This is why I keep saying the J6 thing with President Trump in Georgia. We’re going to ram the stealing of Georgia down her throat, and we’re going to ram it up the ass of the governor,” he blustered to the adoring crowd.

This all fits nicely within Trump’s lawyers’ strategy of claiming that their client lacked corrupt intent because he actually believed the lies he was spewing.

Prosecutors “will never be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump had corrupt or criminal intent,” his attorney John Lauro argued on ABC, repeating the same thing during interviews on multiple networks during a media blitz following the federal indictment for election interference in DC earlier this month.

And in the meantime, Trump has decided not to hold that press conference after all. Instead, his lawyers will present this “irrefutable” evidence of fraud in their briefs.

Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!

Of course, Trump’s codefendants in Georgia are the same lawyers who presented this false evidence to tribunals back in 2020. But if John Lauro wants to turn himself into the next Rudy Giuliani, he’s got the chance of a lifetime.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

