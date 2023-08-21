Hedge Fund Manager (Allegedly) Kept Up Morale With Eye Candy, Creepy Questions

Karl Kroeker’s mentor, Ken Griffin, tends to motivate his employees by fear. Specifically the fear of the inevitable firing, but also other means of unsettling his underlings.

When Kroeker got around to founding his own hedge fund shop, the much-anticipated Woodline Partners, he allegedly adopted a different approach.

[Danielle] di Bari alleges that Kroeker wrote in an email that the young women were important to the hedge fund’s “brand” because “many of us are nerds and need the uplifting pep of you ladies.”

This approach to talent management allegedly emerged when di Bari, a new mother who’d worked at the firm since its inception, pushed back on Woodline’s return-to-office plan, asking to be allowed three days of work-from-home instead of the mandated two on account of her postpartum depression. She noted that the firm’s senior leaders, including Kroker’s co-founder, Michael Rockefeller, personally interpreted the on-site mandate to require zero days in the office, at least during the summer. When she got the doctor’s note the firm requested, however, it gave in, in a sense, offering her the opportunity to spend all of her time at home by firing her. She’s now suing the firm for discrimination, retaliation and defamation.

Now, it’s unclear whether Kroeker included himself among the “nerds” in need of the “uplifting pep” of a team of 20- and 30-something executive admins. But according to di Bari, he certainly found ways of lifting his spirits at their expense.

The lawsuit details several alleged examples of inappropriate conduct, including a number of “hypotheticals” Kroeker is accused of asking over the past three years. At a company happy hour, for example, Kroeker asked a group of female EAs if they would rather have their boyfriend cheat in a purely physical one-night stand, or have an emotional affair lasting months, according to di Bari. In May, he took them to dinner and asked if they would pick a man who goes to the bar while they’re in labor, or one who wears fake breasts for a year to help with breastfeeding, she claimed. In both cases he asked each woman to answer, according to the lawsuit. The suit detailed another alleged instance, after a stranger was asked to take a photo of the group, where Kroeker commented, “What would you do if we got the phone back from that guy and all of the photos were just of Gaby’s breasts?” he said, referring to di Bari’s pregnant colleague. When di Bari said he can’t speak that way to her, he responded with “Oh, am I not supposed to say that?” the suit alleges.

Uh, no, Karl. Probably not. Although it’s for a jury to decide now, we guess.

Hedge Fund Woodline Sued for ‘Oppressive, Misogynistic’ Culture [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.