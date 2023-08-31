Skip to main content
Layoffs Watch ’23: Banks That Just Enjoyed Their Best Quarter Ever

If you thought UBS’ $29 billion windfall might save your job for a while, think again.

UBS is $29 billion richer this week, thanks to its shotgun wedding to Credit Suisse. And, whatever the howls from politicians, Credit Suisse shareholders and ordinary Swiss people, it’s decided to keep the one part of Credit Suisse that actually makes money. And, whatever the howls from politicians, UBS employees and ordinary Swiss people, it’s decided that massive windfalls and public backlash are no reason not to fire a whole bunch of Swiss people (on top of all of the non-Swiss people) to save an extra $10 billion on top of the profit from the deal of the century.

UBS has now explicitly decided to hold on to Credit Suisse’s domestic bank, which was its cash cow. This was always going to be the most profitable course of action; the question was whether it would be allowed, having become a hot-button issue in Switzerland…. On Thursday, executives publicly discarded other options such as a spinoff, and announced 3,000 job cuts starting in late 2024. This isn’t huge, but it nevertheless suggests that political considerations won’t ultimately stop their plans.

The job cuts amount to around 8% of staff employed by the combined Swiss operations of the global banking giant…. On a call with analysts, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said: “Every lost job is painful for us. Unfortunately, in this situation, cuts were unavoidable.”

Ermotti said the job cuts would be spread “over a couple of years” and that the bank would provide affected employees with financial support, outplacement services and retraining opportunities.

It can certainly afford them.

UBS Gets Everything It Wants From Credit Suisse [WSJ]
UBS will cut 3,000 jobs in Switzerland as it absorbs Credit Suisse [CNN]

