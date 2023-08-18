Opening Bell: 8.18.23
China’s property giant Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in Manhattan court [CNBC]
The company referenced restructuring proceedings in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands…. “The application is a normal procedure for the offshore debt restructuring and does not involve bankruptcy petition….”
Evergrande’s filing comes amid contagion fears that China’s property sector troubles could spill over to other parts of the economy, which has already seen faltering growth.
Wall Street loses steam as Fed, China worries keep yields higher [Reuters]
In bond markets, yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries stepped back slightly after flirting with 16-year highs earlier in the week, as investors adjusted for the possibility Fed officials may opt to keep rates higher for longer after a steady diet of strong economic news out of the U.S…. Minutes from the Federal Reserve this week showed most members of the rate-setting committee continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, suggesting more hikes are in the pipeline.
WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Save Listing [Bloomberg]
Shares fell as much as 25% to around 12 cents Friday, hitting the lowest intraday level on record…. WeWork’s stock has plunged 99% since the company went public in October 2021, wiping out $9 billion in market value.
Jared Kushner’s Deal-Making Career Off to Sluggish Start [WSJ]
While collecting millions in management fees, Kushner says he is just now poised to invest in his first Israeli company…. “Deployment has been slower than expected because we maintained high standards,” Kushner said. “In retrospect, I’m glad we didn’t follow the herd….”
Critics say that Kushner’s ability to collect substantial fees while making few investments fuels concerns that the Saudi money was payback for helping the kingdom in the White House and an effort to secure access to the Trump family if Trump returns to the White House in 2025.
U.K. to Put Magnifying Glass on Crypto Transfers [WSJ]
U.K. crypto operators will be expected from Sept. 1 to comply with what is known as the Travel Rule, a multicountry push aimed at thwarting criminal uses of digital assets such as money laundering and terrorist financing, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday…. Under the rule, crypto industry players handling transactions must collect and transmit specific information on the origin of funds and their beneficiaries, as is already the case for traditional money transfers.
Crispin Odey’s Mega Bond Wagers Erased at Flagship Hedge Fund [Bloomberg]
Leveraged short wagers on long-dated government bonds once totaled 800% of the net asset value of the hedge fund under Odey, who was sacked in June from his own investment firm after publication of a report about his treatment of women over several decades…. Gross equity exposure was reduced to 8.6% as of Aug. 8, down from 140% on Jun. 7, the letter showed….
The firm is in advanced talks to move Neave to Landseer Asset Management UK.
ESG Investors Have Ethical Motives. They Also Expect to Outperform the Market. [WSJ]
“Investors who report higher expected returns from ESG investments hold a higher share of ESG funds in their portfolios,” the researchers conclude. “Investors who are more optimistic about ESG returns invest more in ESG funds,” they add.
KKR Taps Clean Energy Experts to Mine Climate Investment’s Middle Ground [WSJ]
The private-capital firm is forming a dedicated investment strategy because it sees untapped opportunities in areas that are less risky than the new clean-energy technologies typically backed by venture-capital investors but also not as mature as operating solar and wind power assets…. Like other firms that invest in infrastructure, KKR has created a separate strategy to back businesses that seek to reduce carbon emissions because the firm sees potential for higher returns in such investments compared with conventional infrastructure operators, despite higher risks….