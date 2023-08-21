Opening Bell: 8.21.23

Goldman Sachs Weighs Sale for Part of Its Wealth Business [Reuters via U.S. News]

Goldman bought the registered investment adviser, formerly known as United Capital Financial Partners, for $750 million in 2019 when it managed about $25 billion in funds. The purchase aimed to broaden Goldman's client list beyond the ultra-rich, but the unit has remained a small part of the bank's wealth business…. [CEO David] Solomon has been under pressure to turn around Goldman's fortunes after its profit sank 60% in the second quarter as writedowns on its consumer businesses and real estate investments weighed on earnings.

Elon Musk admitted X ‘might fail’—then the social network accidentally removed swaths of historic content, including Ellen’s Oscars selfie that broke Twitter [Fortune via Yahoo!]

Musk, the richest man on earth, posted on X last week: "There are no great 'social networks' right now…." During this weekend's incident, however, the platform saw some of the site's most successful content temporarily become unavailable…. A tweet from Tom Coates, who was one of the first users to point out the glitch on Saturday, claimed that "Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014."

SoftBank Buys Vision Fund’s Stake in Arm at $64 Billion Valuation [WSJ]

The deal signals the valuation SoftBank could aim to achieve from Arm’s much anticipated initial public offering in New York next month. The offering is expected to be the largest IPO this year…. Through the deal, SoftBank effectively is buying out the Vision Fund’s Middle Eastern backers—Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Mubadala Investment, an investment division of Abu Dhabi, which put up most of the money in the Vision Fund.

China’s financial regulators urge support for resolving local debt risks [CNBC]

The weak financial situation of local governments has prevented the central government from supporting the economy with fiscal policy….

Falling land sales from the property market slump has also been a drag on local government revenues….

On Monday, the PBOC lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.45%, but kept the 5-year rate — the basis for most mortgages — unchanged from a month ago at 4.2%.

Banks Don’t Love Rich Mortgage Borrowers as Much as They Used To [WSJ]

Mortgage borrowers across the board are facing higher rates, and the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage shot above 7% last week. But rates are rising faster for jumbos, which are typically above $726,200…. Other borrowing costs for the affluent are also rising. People with super-prime credit scores are paying interest rates roughly twice as high as two years ago on new-car loans, while deep-subprime interest rates are about flat, according to Experian data from the first quarter.

Mukesh Ambani’s $19bn financial services company makes weak Indian market debut [FT]

Last month, Reliance Industries carved out JFS as a non-bank financial services company, setting the stock price at Rs261.85 during a special discovery session to value the company at around 1.7tn rupees ($20.5bn). Shares fell 5 per cent in the first session, hitting their limit…. JFS is the first Reliance unit to list in almost 20 years. The company’s market capitalisation makes it India’s third-largest listed so-called shadow bank.