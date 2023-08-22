Opening Bell: 8.22.23
The Arm IPO Will Test Investors’ AI Conviction [WSJ]
Riding on the AI wave, Arm, which has filed to go public on the Nasdaq exchange next month, could be the largest new listing this year…. The crucial question is: Will buyers still pay up for Arm’s supposed AI prospects? Much depends on whether investors believe Arm will experience the same sort of explosive growth as Nvidia. That is no sure thing. The AI frenzy also seems to have cooled a bit lately: The Nasdaq Composite is down 6% in August.
Subway Sandwich Chain Nears Sale [WSJ]
Roark Capital is nearing a deal to buy the Subway sandwich-shop chain for about $9.6 billion…. Milford, Conn.-based Subway, known for its foot-long sandwiches and quick-service restaurants, has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.
S&P downgrades five US banks following Moody’s lead [CNN]
The ratings agency said in a research note that the current “tough” lending environment caused it to downgrade the five banks, which include KeyCorp, Comerica Inc., Valley National Bancorp, UMB Financial Corp. and Associated Banc-Corp…. S&P cited Comerica’s $14 billion decline in average deposits from the second quarter of last year to this year as one of the reasons for its downgrade. It also pointed to its “relatively high proportion of commercial and uninsured deposits,” in a note explaining its decision.
New U.S. Buyback Tax Hits Companies With $3.5 Billion Burden [WSJ]
Despite the higher tax obligations, companies are largely shrugging off the tax. From April through June, S&P 500 companies are expected to spend around $169 billion on stock buybacks, down about 20% from both the first quarter of this year and from a year ago, the preliminary S&P data show. Companies have pulled back some because of macroeconomic uncertainties, but the tax isn’t significantly deterring share repurchases among S&P 500 companies, according to [S&P Dow Jones Indices analyst Howard] Silverblatt.
Find someone who loves you like hedge funds love Nvidia [FT Alphaville]
Goldman Sachs’s latest “Hedge Fund Trend Monitor” is out, and it looks like hedge funds have kept ramping up their bets on the chipmaker, taking their overall ownership of Nvidia to 1.9 per cent at the end of June…. As a result, there are a lot of masters of the universe whose entire years are probably riding on the success of one single stock. Wednesday will be interesting.
Elon Musk’s Shadow Rule [The New Yorker]
“My inference was that he was getting nervous that Starlink’s involvement was increasingly seen in Russia as enabling the Ukrainian war effort, and was looking for a way to placate Russian concerns,” [former U.S. undersecretary of Defense Colin] Kahl told me. To the dismay of Pentagon officials, Musk volunteered that he had spoken with Putin personally. Another individual told me that Musk had made the same assertion in the weeks before he tweeted his pro-Russia peace plan, and had said that his consultations with the Kremlin were regular. (Musk later denied having spoken with Putin about Ukraine.) On the phone, Musk said that he was looking at his laptop and could see “the entire war unfolding” through a map of Starlink activity. “This was, like, three minutes before he said, ‘Well, I had this great conversation with Putin,’ ” the senior defense official told me. “And we were, like, ‘Oh, dear, this is not good.’ ” Musk told Kahl that the vivid illustration of how technology he had designed for peaceful ends was being used to wage war gave him pause.