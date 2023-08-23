Opening Bell: 8.23.23
SEC Poised to Demand New Hedge Fund, Private Equity Fee Disclosures [Bloomberg]
The five-member commission is set to vote to require private funds to detail quarterly fees and expenses to investors. Firms also would be prohibited from allowing some favored investors to cash out more easily than others — unless those deals are offered to all other fund investors…. In one significant revision, the SEC plans to scrap a provision that would have made it easier for investors to sue fund managers when wagers go sour.
Wall Street’s China Dreams Slip Away [WSJ]
Deal flow for many American investment banks in China has slowed to a trickle with local companies increasingly turning to their Chinese peers. Meanwhile, a slowing Chinese economy and growing difficulty in securing data have damped foreign investors’ appetite for Chinese assets…. Despite the official loosening of ownership caps, analysts say China appears uninterested in allowing a wholly owned American firm to gain momentum.
Mortgage demand from homebuyers drops to a 28-year low as interest rates soar [CNBC]
“Treasury yields continued to spike last week as markets grappled with illiquidity and concerns that the resilient economy will keep inflation stubbornly high,” said Joel Kan, an MBA economist, in a release…. As a result, applications for a mortgage to purchase a home dropped 5% for the week and were 30% lower than the same week one year ago. Buyer demand stood at the lowest level since December 1995.
Ex-OpenSea Manager Sentenced to Three Months for NFT Insider Trading [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
[Nathaniel] Chastain was responsible for choosing which tokens would be featured on OpenSea’s home page, which usually boosted prices. Prosecutors said he bought dozens of NFTs before they were highlighted, and sold them immediately afterwards for as much as five times what he paid, making more than $57,000…. Most traditional insider-trading cases, are centered around securities-fraud charges for buying and selling shares based on knowledge of non-public information details. But Chastain was charged with wire fraud – accused of misappropriating confidential business information.
BlackRock’s support for climate and social resolutions falls sharply [FT]
The world’s largest money manager voted in favour of just 26 such proposals globally at companies’ annual meetings in the 12 months to June, equivalent to roughly 7 per cent of the total.
That represented a significant decline from last year, when it backed 22 per cent globally, and the 2021 proxy season, when it voted in favour of 47 per cent…. BlackRock’s pullback also coincides with a jump in the number of ESG shareholder proposals made possible by a change in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s policies, which mean it is harder for companies to block them.
Francis Suarez faces ethics probe over F1, World Cup VIP invites [The Real Deal]
The potential probe would examine [the Miami mayor and longshot Republican presidential candidate’s] access to VIP events hosted by billionaire Ken Griffin and Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham. Griffin and Beckham have major real estate development projects in Miami requiring city approvals…. The FBI is also conducting a public corruption probe into Suarez….