Opening Bell: 8.25.23
Fed Chair Powell calls inflation ‘too high’ and warns that ‘we are prepared to raise rates further’ [WSJ]
“Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” [Jerome] Powell said in prepared remarks for his keynote address at the Kansas City Fed’s annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.”
US mortgage rates soar to 7.23%, a 22-year high [CNN]
A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.55…. Higher mortgage rates are expected to stick around as the bond market grapples with signs of a growing economy and what implications it could have on future monetary policy moves by the Federal Reserve….
Morgan Stanley Fined by U.K. Energy Market Regulator Over WhatsApp Uses [WSJ]
Morgan Stanley admitted that between 2018 and 2020, its wholesale energy traders discussed energy market transactions on encrypted messaging app WhatsApp using their privately owned phones…. The U.K. fine comes after the bank faced similar scrutiny by U.S. regulators. Morgan Stanley last September agreed to pay penalties totaling around $200 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over admissions it violated record-keeping rules.
Elliott Management paid UK staff average of £1.3m each in 2022 [Guardian]
The pay pot is higher than the £137m shared by employees the previous year, and comes after its UK operation, Elliott Advisors UK, reported pre-tax profits up by a tenth to £10m…. Filings at Companies House show the average payout per UK staff member held steady at £1.3m in 2022, after the firm increased its headcount from 106 to 124 last year.
Shares of Better.com — whose CEO fired 900 workers on a Zoom call — slumped 95% on their first day of trade [BI via Yahoo!]
Shares of the Softbank-backed online mortgage lender — which had merged with blank-check company Aurora Acquisition Corp. — plunged at the opening bell. They fell so quickly that trading was halted four times in the first 30 minutes…. Better.com's disastrous debut on the Nasdaq followed dramatic turns at the digital mortgage company since December 2021 when CEO Vishal Garg brutally laid off 900 employees on a Zoom call.
U.S. Tackles Crypto Tax Mess [WSJ]
The rules will require crypto exchanges such as Coinbase to deal with the Internal Revenue Service in a manner similar to brokers who handle investors’ stock and mutual-fund portfolios.
The crypto exchanges will send annual reports on Form 1099s to the IRS and to taxpayers that show the gross proceeds from transactions. That starts in 2026 for tax year 2025. Later, they will start reporting how much customers paid for the assets, known as their cost basis. Capital gains are the difference between sale price and cost basis, and investors face federal taxes of up to 23.8%.
Mastercard ends Binance card partnership in latest blow to crypto giant [CNBC]
The development is a sign of how traditional financial institutions are growing wary of working with the company as it faces intense regulatory scrutiny and wider concerns around financial compliance within the crypto industry…. Visa, meanwhile, also moved to distance itself from Binance. The company ended a similar card tie-up with Binance, as it ceased issuing new co-branded cards with the firm in Europe as of July….
Justice Department sues SpaceX, alleging discriminatory hiring practices [CNN]
“I think people are very confused about this,” [Elon] Musk responded. “Unfortunately, this is not up to us. … If you’re working on rocket technology that’s considered an advanced weapons technology. So even a normal work visa isn’t sufficient unless you get special permission from the secretary of defense…. The DOJ’s guidance states that refugees should be treated as US citizens. And, once hired, refugees “can access export-controlled information and materials without additional government approval, just like U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents,” according to the Justice Department.