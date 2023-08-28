Opening Bell: 8.28.23

Instacart IPO Isn’t Offering Empty Calories [WSJ]

The online provider of grocery-delivery services filed papers Friday for an initial public offering. That filing showed a surprisingly decent bottom line—and not one pulled in the nick of time ahead of the listing…. But Instacart’s filing also shows some less appetizing trends. Gross transaction volume, which represents the total value of orders over the company’s service, has slowed remarkably, rising only 4% in the first six months of this year compared with the same period last year.

FTX's Bankman-Fried appeals judge's decision to jail him pending trial [Reuters via Yahoo!]

Sam Bankman-Fried has appealed a decision to jail him ahead of his Oct. 3 trial over the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, arguing he was being punished for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech…. At an Aug. 22 court hearing, Bankman-Fried's lawyers objected to the jail's failure to provide him with Adderall for his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or serve him vegan food, causing him to subsist on bread, water, and peanut butter.

The ‘Fidelity Mafia’ Behind Big Crypto [WSJ]

The group includes Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at crypto financial-services firm Galaxy Digital; Juri Bulovic, head of mining at bitcoin miner Foundry; Matt Walsh, founding partner at crypto venture firm Castle Island Ventures, and more than a dozen others.

“There are a lot of us that have worked on crypto for so long because Fidelity has worked on crypto much longer than any other traditional financial firm,” said Thorn, who set up a Telegram chat group with former colleagues.

Evergrande shares plunge as much as 87% as trading resumes after 17 months [CNBC]

The resumption of trade comes as the company posted a loss of 39.25 billion yuan ($5.38 billion) for the six months ended June, a smaller loss compared to the 86.17 billion yuan loss the same period a year ago…. In July, the beleaguered company filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, which protects its U.S. assets from creditors while it works on a restructuring deal elsewhere.

Elon Musk slams 'cringe' LinkedIn, hints at creating competitor to Microsoft-owned app [Fox Business]

"We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool," Musk said.

The Silicon Valley Elite Who Want to Build a City From Scratch [NYT]

The company’s ambitions expand on the 2017 pitch: Take an arid patch of brown hills cut by a two-lane highway between suburbs and rural land, and convert it into a community with tens of thousands of residents, clean energy, public transportation and dense urban life.

The company’s investors… [venture capital Michael] Moritz; Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder, venture capitalist and Democratic donor; Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, investors at the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm; Patrick and John Collison, the sibling co-founders of the payments company Stripe; Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of the Emerson Collective; and Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, entrepreneurs turned investors. Andreessen Horowitz is also a backer. It was unclear how much each had invested.