Opening Bell: 8.29.23
US Job Openings Decline to 8.83 Million, Lowest Since Early 2021 [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
The so-called quits rate, which measures voluntary job leavers as a share of total employment, dropped to 2.3%, the lowest since the start of 2021. That implies Americans are less confident in their ability to find another job in the current market…. This trend has been key to growing hopes that the US can avoid a recession despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also suggested last week that should the labor market continue to loosen, inflation can keep on its downward path.
Is the Stock Market's Slide Over? [WSJ]
Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, is positioning for stocks to keep climbing. He said corporate earnings and economic data have impressed him in recent months.
"There's no reason the stock market can't go higher," Zaccarelli said.
U.S. Steel Entering Confidential Pacts as It Reviews Bids [WSJ]
The offers range from buyouts to offers for parts of the company…. U.S. Steel said in the letter Tuesday that it has “multiple, credible bidders….”
“While we don’t know how long the process will take, the board of directors, management team and outside advisers are moving quickly to complete it,” the company said.
Rite Aid Prepares Bankruptcy That Would Halt Opioid Lawsuits [WSJ]
The chapter 11 filing would cover Rite Aid’s more than $3.3 billion debt load and pending legal allegations that it oversupplied prescription painkillers…. Rite Aid faces more than a thousand federal lawsuits that were consolidated into a multidistrict litigation in Ohio. The company also faces a significant number of similar cases pending in state courts that allege it contributed to the opioid epidemic, as well as a civil lawsuit by the Justice Department that alleges the company dispensed controlled substances in violation of the False Claims Act and Controlled Substances Act.
TikTok’s U.S. Future Still in Limbo as Commerce Secretary Visits China [NYT]
[Gina] Raimondo memorably told Bloomberg News this year that if the administration banned TikTok, “the politician in me thinks you’re going to literally lose every voter under 35, forever….” [Harvard University fellow Anupam] Chander also said that while TikTok attracted critics from both sides of the aisle, Democrats were more likely to benefit from the platform than Republicans ahead of the next election. He noted that the current administration had worked with TikTok stars to promote vaccines and said Republicans “are not using it as eagerly as the Democrats are.”
C.E.O.s Side with New York in the Migrant Crisis [NYT]
More than 120 executives — including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Larry Fink of BlackRock and Jane Fraser of Citigroup — sent a letter to President Biden and congressional leaders on Monday, urging Washington to fulfill New York State’s request for federal assistance. But recent communications by the Biden administration suggest that such calls won’t be heeded…. The migrants are affecting New York-based companies in another way: New arrivals are increasingly being forced to sleep outdoors in the city despite the opening of 200 emergency sites. And long lines have snaked around the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown, now an intake center — just blocks away from JPMorgan’s offices.