Opening Bell: 8.31.23
Hedge Fund Basis Trade ‘Probably’ Back and Posing Risk, Fed Says [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Data on futures positioning and repo borrowing of deliverable securities “are consistent with hedge funds increasing their positions in the Treasury cash-futures basis trade,” researchers Daniel Barth, R. Jay Kahn and Robert Mann wrote in the paper published Wednesday…. The need to unwind basis trades during the global flight to safety at the onset of the pandemic contributed to instability in the Treasury market, regulators have concluded. At the time, massive volatility in bond futures sparked margin calls and contributed to the Fed’s decision to pledge trillions in stimulus.
Morgan Stanley analyst predicts S&P 500 could leap another 11% this year, boosted by gains to ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks [Fortune via Yahoo!]
"One of the things I would point out is that—I know it's hard to believe—as much as these companies have had a very good year to date, they're still below where they ended in 2021—Nvidia's the exception," [analyst Andrew] Slimmon told CNBC's 'Street Signs'…. The managing director and senior portfolio manager added he predicts the S&P 500 to reach a benchmark "closer" to 5,000 by the end of the year.
Fed’s Bostic says U.S. interest rates are high enough [Reuters via CNBC]
“I feel policy is appropriately restrictive,” [Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael] Bostic said in remarks prepared for delivery to the South African Reserve Bank Biennial Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. “We should be cautious and patient and let the restrictive policy continue to influence the economy, lest we risk tightening too much and inflicting unnecessary economic pain.”
However, “that does not mean I am for easing policy any time soon,” he noted…. Bostic has been in the minority at the Fed, cautioning against over-tightening policy and needlessly hurting jobs and livelihoods.
China Stock Investors Pin Hopes on Revival After Brutal August [Bloomberg]
Investors offloaded 89.7 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) of onshore stocks via the trading links with Hong Kong this month. That’s a record, eclipsing over 67 billion yuan worth of shares sold on a net basis during early phase of the pandemic. The pace of selling has slowed this week…. In contrast to the massive sales by foreign investors, dip-buyers onshore seem abound. An entire cohort of China-focused ETFs is seeing the highest inflow among some major world peers this month, with total purchases being nearly twice that for the US, a rare feat….
Cybersecurity Enters Conversation About Executive Pay [WSJ Pro]
The practice is inching up among the biggest U.S. companies, with nine of the Fortune 100 companies linking a portion of short-term bonuses for named executive officers to a cyber goal in 2022, according to new research from accounting and consulting firm EY. That is up from zero in 2018, EY said…. Many companies, such as Equifax, don’t spell out their cyber metrics in public filings, but some do. Proxy filings in 2022 listed metrics such as improving scores on specific cybersecurity preparedness measures and defining a three-year cyber plan.
Why DeFi’s Woes May Be Existential [Forbes]
Hacks, once considered no more than sporadic disruptions, have plagued decentralized finance platforms…. The crooks have been attacking DeFi from all sides. The so-called smart contracts that are a hallmark of DeFi, designed to cut out the need for bankers and lawyers, have proven to be chock full of vulnerabilities and as a result these platforms have provided juicy targets for cybercriminals.