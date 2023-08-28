Perhaps The Two Fancy Wine Cellars Housing Its Own Juice Should Have Been A Tip-Off That SVB Wasn’t Very Well Run

A few hundred bottles of wine—even a thousand or two very, very good bottle of wine—are, ultimately, little more than a rounding error when it comes to a bank collapse, even a mid-sized bank collapse. Monetarily-speaking, those cellars are not why First Republic or Silicon Valley Bank failed. That being said, the very existence of said First Republic and SVB wine collections might be said to be a very good indication of why neither bank exists anymore.

“The idea that a bank would have had this at all in their asset list is kind of uncommon,” said [Frank] Martell, senior director of fine and rare wines at Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas. “They suited us just perfectly….” On behalf of Heritage, he competed with a handful of other bidders for the roughly 1,900 bottles from SVB, wine racks not included. After a number of rounds, Martell won the auction for the SVB wine lot for roughly $150,000 with fees, a discount of about 40%. Later, he nabbed the more-than-400-bottle First Republic wine collection for less than $20,000, at about the same discount. Together the collections include bottles with price tags that range from $3 to $1,000 a pop…. When Heritage sent a team to catalog and collect the SVB wine, they found elaborate climate-controlled cellars built within the bank’s Santa Clara and Menlo Park branches. The bottles had been “meticulously racked,” the auction site said.

You don’t just have to take Martell’s word for it. None of the 75 banks that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has wound up over the last decade had any Napa Cabs of note to dispose of, and if the words “decade or so” can take us back as far as 2010, it might mean as many as 464 banks going belly up without a drop of wine on the premises. And neither First Citizens BancShares, which bought SVB, or JPMorgan Chase, which bought First Republic, seem particularly oenophilic, as both declined to buy the bottles along with the banks.

Still, even without a few vintage bottles of Harlan Estate Bordeaux Blend, the boys at the FDIC have plenty of other things to keep them amused and on their toes.

The oddball asset sales are lore within the FDIC. A column in its internal newsletter periodically plumbed the history until the author, Jay Rosenstein, retired in 2020, an agency spokesman said. Among the items it recounted: 25,000 pounds of frozen rabbit, a 12% share in the Dallas Cowboys in the late 1980s, a coal mine “that was on fire the day the bank was closed” and abandoned churches and synagogues. Once, the FDIC seized a Styrofoam cooler that turned out to be holding a human skull.

Who Wins When a Bank Fails? Wine Guy Frank Martell [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.