Stealing Zen

One hedge fund manager’s lack of attachment to material things is another lucky rich person’s $43 million discount.

Canyon Capital Advisors’ Mitch Julis spent $59 million for a peaceful 8,000 square feet high above Park Avenue, and god only knows how much more turning it into the perfect five-bedroom-five-bathroom-with-two-extra-studio-apartments-for-good-measure into a “Temple of Zen.” (Forgive us, but we are not acquainted with how much Sugimoto-designed tea rooms, Shikkui plaster walls, 60-year-old bonsai trees and soaking tubs with Central Park views go for these days.) And the hedge-fund manager will have needed all of the Zen the space provided him over the last seven years—and then some—to handle this irritation.

A hedge fund manager has found a buyer for his ‘Temple of Zen’ on New York’s Billionaire's avenue - after slashing a whopping $43million off the asking price…. Julis, who works for Canyon Capital Advisors, originally listed the five-bedroom 79th story home for $135million in September 2021.

Hey, it could have been worse, as Julis’ fellow hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen could tell him at length.

The $92million sale reported by streeteasy.com would still be one of the biggest of the year and nets Julis a profit on the $59million he paid in 2016.

Billionaire Row home at 432 Park Avenue bought for $92million after hedge fund owner Mitch Julis knocks a third off the asking price for his 'Temple of Zen' [Daily Mail]

